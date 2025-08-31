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MINIX Expands Elite Series with EU512-AI Mini PC Based on Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Aug 30, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 175 views

The EU512-AI is a compact mini PC built for multi-display setups, AI-assisted workloads, and high-speed networking. It supports four 4K displays, offers wired and wireless connectivity, and integrates an NPU for edge inference in space-limited environments.

This system is functionally identical to the MINIX Elite EU715-AI introduced in April, except that it features the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H, a 64-bit chip combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a Neural Processing Unit.

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The NPU enables AI tasks like inference or media enhancement without requiring a discrete accelerator, while the CPU handles general-purpose workloads and modern instruction sets.

  • 125H — 14C/18T (4P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.5 GHz); 18 MB Intel Smart Cache, 20W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.2 GHz), 7 Xe-cores

Memory is provided through two SO-DIMM slots that support DDR5 modules operating at 5600MHz. The included configuration has 16GB of memory preinstalled, and the system can be expanded to a maximum of 96GB.

EU512-AI Peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Storage expansion is handled via two M.2 2280 slots supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe solid-state drives. These interfaces support high-speed read/write operations and allow total storage of up to 8TB. A 512GB NVMe SSD is included by default, with the second slot available for additional capacity.

Display output is handled by four independent ports that support high-resolution output individually or concurrently. These include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, each capable of up to 8K at 60Hz, along with Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C, both supporting up to 4K at 120Hz. All four can operate simultaneously for quad-display setups.

EU512-AI Dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

For wired networking, the system includes two Realtek RTL8125 Ethernet controllers, each connected to a 2.5Gbps RJ45 port. Wireless networking is handled by a module installed in the M.2 Key E 2230 slot, supporting Wi-Fi 6E across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, along with Bluetooth 5.3 for peripheral connectivity.

EU512-AI Main Features
(click image to enlarge)

Front I/O includes a power button, a Clear CMOS button, two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, and one 3.5mm audio combo jack.

The rear panel houses the DC power input, Kensington lock slot, two RJ45 LAN ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen2 port, and one USB Type-C port that supports video, 100W power input, and 15W power output.

Further Information

The EU512-AI is available now on the MINIX website for $635.00 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD) and for a similar price on Amazon. It ships with Windows 11 Pro 64-bit preinstalled.

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