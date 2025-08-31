MINIX Expands Elite Series with EU512-AI Mini PC Based on Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

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The EU512-AI is a compact mini PC built for multi-display setups, AI-assisted workloads, and high-speed networking. It supports four 4K displays, offers wired and wireless connectivity, and integrates an NPU for edge inference in space-limited environments.

This system is functionally identical to the MINIX Elite EU715-AI introduced in April, except that it features the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H, a 64-bit chip combining CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and a Neural Processing Unit.

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The NPU enables AI tasks like inference or media enhancement without requiring a discrete accelerator, while the CPU handles general-purpose workloads and modern instruction sets.

125H — 14C/18T (4P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.5 GHz); 18 MB Intel Smart Cache, 20W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.2 GHz), 7 Xe-cores

Memory is provided through two SO-DIMM slots that support DDR5 modules operating at 5600MHz. The included configuration has 16GB of memory preinstalled, and the system can be expanded to a maximum of 96GB.