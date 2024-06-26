All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Minisforum UM890 Pro Taps AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor

Jun 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 103 views

Minisforum has recently announced the pre-sale of a new Mini-PC, which is built around the latest generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, featuring the advanced Zen 4 architecture. This device supports DDR5 dual-channel memory and utilizes M.2 2280 slots for SSD storage.

The Minisforum UM890 Pro is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor operating at speeds of up to 5.3 GHz and it has TSMC 4nm FinFET technology.

  • Ryzen 9 8945HS — 8C/16T, (4.00 – 5.2GHz); 8MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 780M, 12 Graphics Core Count (up to 2800MHz); TDP: 35-54W

This high-performance machine supports DDR5 dual-channel memory, allowing configurations up to 5600MHz and a maximum capacity of 96GB through two SODIMM slots. It also features two M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 slots for SSD storage, significantly enhancing data storage capacity and transfer rates.


Minisforum UM890 Pro Design
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, it offers an M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, dual RJ45 2.5G Ethernet ports, and an Oculink port. Video outputs include HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4, alongside two USB4 ports, supporting quad-screen displays. Audio outputs are managed through HDMI, DP, and an audio jack.

Additional interfaces include four USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, two USB4 ports with Alt PD, a digital microphone, and a clear CMOS button.


Minisforum UM890 Pro Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Mini-PC is designed with a Cold Wave 2.2 Cooling system, as per the product page, which is engineered to maintain stable performance while keeping noise levels low. It also supports VESA wall mounting, providing flexible placement options.


Minisforum UM890 Pro
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The Minisforum UM890 Pro is available for early bird pricing: the barebone model starts at $479.00 USD, the 32GB RAM plus 1TB SSD version is priced at $649.00, and the 64GB RAM plus 1TB SSD model costs $729.00. Orders are estimated to ship by the end of July.

