Minisforum UM890 Pro Taps AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor

Minisforum has recently announced the pre-sale of a new Mini-PC, which is built around the latest generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, featuring the advanced Zen 4 architecture. This device supports DDR5 dual-channel memory and utilizes M.2 2280 slots for SSD storage.

The Minisforum UM890 Pro is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor operating at speeds of up to 5.3 GHz and it has TSMC 4nm FinFET technology.

Ryzen 9 8945HS — 8C/16T, (4.00 – 5.2GHz); 8MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 780M, 12 Graphics Core Count (up to 2800MHz); TDP: 35-54W

This high-performance machine supports DDR5 dual-channel memory, allowing configurations up to 5600MHz and a maximum capacity of 96GB through two SODIMM slots. It also features two M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 slots for SSD storage, significantly enhancing data storage capacity and transfer rates.