Minichord Synthesizer Offers Open-Source Platform for Chord-Based Music Creation

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The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

The Minichord is powered by a 600 MHz ARM Cortex-M7 processor and includes a 1000 mAh Li-poly battery, providing up to 7 hours of runtime on a full charge. It features a 3.5mm audio output jack, a micro-USB port for charging and data, and visual indicators for preset and rhythm modes. Firmware updates are handled using PJRC’s Teensy Loader tool, and the hardware design is fully accessible for modification and extension.