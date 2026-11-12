Miniature industrial IoT gateway with dual Gigabit Ethernet and optional Wi-Fi 6, LTE

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Compulab has detailed its IOT-GATE-IMX8PV2, a fanless industrial IoT gateway powered by NXP’s i.MX8M Plus processor. The small-form-factor system combines dual Gigabit Ethernet, optional Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, and isolated industrial I/O in a 105 × 80 × 30mm aluminum enclosure.

The gateway uses a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor running at up to 1.8GHz, alongside a Cortex-M7 core for real-time processing. The SoC also integrates a GC7000UL GPU, H.264/H.265 video acceleration, and a neural processing unit delivering up to 2.3 TOPS for AI inference.

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i.MX8M Plus block diagram

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Memory configurations range from 2GB to 8GB LPDDR4, with 16GB to 128GB of onboard eMMC storage. An optional M.2 NVMe module provides an additional 256GB of storage.



IOT-GATE-IMX8PV2 side view

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The gateway includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports, with the primary ETH0 interface supporting IEEE 802.3af Power over Ethernet. Optional wireless connectivity includes an Intel AX210 module providing 802.11ax Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, along with a Telit LE910 Cat-4 LTE modem with GPS support.

A separate wireless mesh option uses a Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 module to support Bluetooth Mesh, Thread, and Zigbee connectivity.



IOT-GATE-IMX8PV2 internal view

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For industrial communications, an optional I/O configuration provides two isolated ports individually configurable for half-duplex RS485 or CAN-FD operation. Four additional isolated digital channels can be configured as inputs or outputs for 24V industrial control applications.

Other interfaces include one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, and a mini-HDMI connector supporting display output up to 1080p60. The system also provides a micro-USB serial console, a separate USB programming interface, an RTC with backup battery, and a hardware watchdog.



IOT-GATE-IMX8PV2 IO terminal block pinout

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The gateway supports Debian Linux and a Yocto Project BSP, with software options including Docker, Node-RED, Modbus RTU/TCP, and MQTT. Compulab also lists Mender for over-the-air updates, along with BalenaOS and Microsoft Azure IoT integration.

Security features include secure boot through the i.MX8M Plus High Assurance Boot mechanism and an onboard Infineon SLB9673 TPM 2.0.



IOT-GATE-IMX8PV2 front view

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The aluminum enclosure uses passive cooling and supports DIN-rail or wall mounting with optional accessories. Power is supplied through a 12V–24V DC input or PoE, with consumption ranging from 2.5W to 8W depending on configuration and load. Industrial-temperature models operate from -40°C to 80°C.

Further Information

The IOT-GATE-IMX8PV2 is listed in multiple configurations, with a five-year warranty and 15-year product availability period. Pricing has not been disclosed, but additional details and ordering information are available on the Compulab product page.