Mini PC enabled by Pentium N6415 processor, dual GbE ports and Wi-Fi 6E

The ZBOX edge CI342 is a fanless Mini PC built around the Pentium N6415 processor along with Intel UHD graphics. The Mini PC supports up to 32GB of RAM, one M.2 2242/2280 socket and Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The processor found on the ZBOX edge CI343 offers the following features:

Pentium-N6415 — 4C/4T, 1.2GHz – 3.0 GHz (6.5W), 1.5 MB L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz)