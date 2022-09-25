All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mini PC enabled by Pentium N6415 processor, dual GbE ports and Wi-Fi 6E

Sep 24, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 375 views

The ZBOX edge CI342 is a fanless Mini PC built around the Pentium N6415 processor along with Intel UHD graphics. The Mini PC supports up to 32GB of RAM, one M.2 2242/2280 socket and Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The processor found on the ZBOX edge CI343 offers the following features:

Pentium-N6415 — 4C/4T, 1.2GHz – 3.0 GHz (6.5W), 1.5 MB L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz)


ZBOX edge CI343
The Mini PC offers two configurations: Windows 11 Pro and Barebone. The Windows 11 Pro variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. Additionally, the ZBOX edge CI342 offers support for MicroSDHC/SDXC cards for extended storage.

 
ZBOX edge CI343 front (left) and back (right)
The display interface supports dual simultaneous displays via an HDMI 2.0b port and a DisplayPort 1.2 with [email protected] resolution.

For connectivity, the ZBOX edge CI343 offers wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E/ Bluetooth 5.2 in addition to the dual GbE LAN ports located. 

 
ZBOX edge CI343 accessories
Specifications listed for the ZBOX edge CI342 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-3200/2666 SODIMM slot (up to 32GB)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm audio jack 
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • Wi-Fi 6E 
    • Bluetooth 5.2 
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 2242/2280 PCIe 3.0 x2 / SATA SSD slot
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.1
    • 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x COM ports (optional)
  • Other Features:
    • 2x VESA Mount Bracket
  • OS:
    • Win 10/11
  • Dimensions:
    • 147.2 x 147.2 x 32.1mm

 Further information

The pricing for the ZBOX edge CI342 hasn’t been announced yet. For more information refer to Zotac’s website.

