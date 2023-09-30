Milk-V Mars CM driven by StarFive RISC-V processor

Milk-V Mars CM driven by StarFive RISC-V processorSep 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 452 views
The Milk-V Mars Computer Module is a new System-on-Module powered by the StarFive JH7110 RISC-V processor. This SoM can be pre-ordered with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and offers support for Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi5/BT.5.2.
This SoM is also built around the same JH7110 RISC-V processor seen recently on the Milk-V Mars SBC and the FET7110 SoM by Forlinx:
- JH7110 – 64-bit RISC-V, up to 1.5GHz (quad SiFive U74-RV64GC, up to 5.09 CoreMark/MHz)