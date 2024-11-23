Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

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The Milk-V Megrez, first announced in August this year, is recognized as one of the first RISC-V hardware hypervisors available in the market. It features a compact Mini-ITX form factor, support for up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory, multiple storage interfaces, and dual LAN Ethernet ports.

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. This device features a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU based on the RISC-V RV64GBCH architecture, operating at a clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz.

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The processor is equipped with a 13-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline and supports advanced error correction through ECC (SECDED) in its cache hierarchy, which includes 32 KB L1 caches, 256 KB L2 cache, and a shared 4 MB L3 cache.