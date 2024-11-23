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Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

Nov 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 458 views

The Milk-V Megrez, first announced in August this year, is recognized as one of the first RISC-V hardware hypervisors available in the market. It features a compact Mini-ITX form factor, support for up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory, multiple storage interfaces, and dual LAN Ethernet ports.

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. This device features a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU based on the RISC-V RV64GBCH architecture, operating at a clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz.

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The processor is equipped with a 13-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline and supports advanced error correction through ECC (SECDED) in its cache hierarchy, which includes 32 KB L1 caches, 256 KB L2 cache, and a shared 4 MB L3 cache.

 
EIC7700X block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The computing performance of the Milk-V Megrez is augmented by its integrated NPU, which delivers up to 19.95 TOPS for INT8 operations and supports INT16 and FP16 computations at 9.95 TOPS. The system also incorporates a high-performance IMG AXM-8-256 GPU, offering support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 1.2 EP2, Vulkan 1.2, and other graphics APIs.

This device is designed for multimedia processing, with support for HEVC (H.265) and AVC (H.264) encoding and decoding. It can handle 8K video at 50 frames per second or process multiple 1080p channels simultaneously. Additionally, the system includes support for JPEG decoding up to 32K x 32K resolution.

 
Milk-V Megrez supported devices
(click image to enlarge)

Memory configurations include options for 8, 16, or 32 GB of LPDDR5 operating at 6400 MT/s, ensuring high bandwidth for demanding applications. The device provides versatile storage options, including onboard SPI flash, an M.2 slot for SATA SSDs, an eMMC connector, a microSD card slot, and a SATA3 connector that supports both SSDs and HDDs.

 
Milk-V Megrez – SiFive Unmatched comparison
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the Milk-V Megrez offers dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, an M.2 E Key for wireless modules, and multiple USB ports, including four USB 3.0 and two front USB 3.0 headers. It also includes an HDMI 2.0 port for display output and 3.5mm jacks for audio input and output. Additional features include UART and JTAG for debugging, as well as support for standard ATX power supplies and Mini-ITX cases.

Milk-V highlights that the device is well-suited for virtualization tasks, leveraging RISC-V’s Hypervisor (H) extension to natively support multiple virtual machines by efficiently managing memory mapping and interrupt routing, enabling robust virtualized performance.

 
Milk-V Megrez
(click images to enlarge)

Additionally, Milk-V Megrez is supported by the Jiachen Project ecosystem, which provides access to a range of RISC-V compatible software distributions, including Fedora, Ubuntu, Debian, and others.

Specifications listed for the Milk-V Megrez:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6400MT/s
    • 1x SPI Flash for boot
    • 1x M.2 M Key Connector for M.2 NVMe SSD (PCIe 2.0 x2)
    • 1x eMMC connector
    • 1x microSD Card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe x8 connector (PCIe Gen3 x4)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port
    • 1x Wi-Fi/BT module onboard
  • USB:
    • 4x USB3 HOST
    • 2x F_USB3
  • Debug:
    • 1x UART
    • 1x JTAG
  • Other Features:
    • 1x RTC Slot (CR1220)
    • 1x 4P for PWM FAN
    • 1x F_Panel
    • 1x Power LED(DC/ATX)
    • 1x Status LED
  • Power:
    • 1x Standard 24-Pin ATX Power supply interface
    • 1x 12V DC Power jack
  • Mechanical:
    • 170 x 170 mm

Further information

According to Milk-V’s social media, the Milk-V Megrez is available for purchase with 16GB of RAM for $199.00 or with 32GB of RAM for $269.00 from Arace Tech.

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