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MicroPython v1.25.0 Released with ROMFS, RISC-V Assembler, and Expanded Board Support

Apr 21, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 440 views

MicroPython has reached a major milestone with the release of version 1.25.0, delivering significant enhancements after over three years of development. This update introduces the long-anticipated ROMFS (Read-Only Memory File System), new processor support, TLS improvements, and expanded board compatibility across multiple architectures.

One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.

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To facilitate deployment, mpremote now includes a romfs command, supporting ROMFS image creation and deployment to supported targets. Additional features for ROMFS are expected in future updates.

Version 1.25.0 debuts support for Alif Ensemble microcontrollers, which combine multiple ARM cores and Ethos-U55 machine learning accelerators. The new port includes dual-core support with OpenAMP, octal SPI flash access with XIP, and Wi-Fi/BLE integration via the cyw43 driver. Currently, two boards are supported: ALIF_ENSEMBLE and OPENMV_AE3.

MicroPython Logo
(click image to enlarge)

The inline assembler now supports 32-bit RISC-V assembly through the @micropython.asm_rv32 decorator. This addition allows developers to embed low-level machine instructions within Python code, expanding MicroPython’s reach in RISC-V-based systems.

The tls module now supports DTLS, enabling secure communication over UDP. This feature is active on alif, mimxrt, renesas-ra, rp2, stm32, and unix ports, and allows creation of DTLS client and server contexts for securing datagrams.

The mpremote CLI tool has been improved with recursive file removal (rm -r), relative URL support in package.json, local package installation, and enhanced readline behavior.

Interpreter updates include support for the two-argument next() function, improved str.startswith() and str.endswith(), and vfs.mount() now returns mounted filesystems when called without arguments. A new sys.implementation._build attribute reveals build metadata. Additionally, the marshal module has been added for serialization of code objects.

Board Support and Port Updates

Numerous ports have seen updates:

  • ESP32 now supports IDF v5.3 and v5.4, dynamic USB devices on ESP32-S2/S3, and new I2S and TLS memory management improvements.
  • rp2 gains support for the RP2350 family, PSRAM autodetection, and WPA3 on the Pico W and Pico 2 W.
  • mimxrt adds exFAT support, PPP networking, and UF2 bootloader functionality.
  • samd introduces 9-bit UART data handling, DAC improvements on SAMD51, and default peripheral buses.
  • stm32 deinitializes SPI and I2C on soft reset and improves filesystem fault handling via littlefs.
  • zephyr now includes machine.Timer and machine.WDT.

New Boards

Support has been added for a broad range of new boards, including but not limited to:

  • Alif port: ALIF_ENSEMBLE, OPENMV_AE3
  • MIMXRT: MAKERDIARY_RT1011_NANO_KIT
  • RP2: Pico 2 W, SparkFun RP2350 boards, WEACTSTUDIO_RP2350B_CORE
  • SAMD: Adafruit QT Py SAMD21, generic D21/D51 boards
  • STM32: WEACT_F411_BLACKPILL

Code Size Summary

Relative changes in binary size across selected builds indicate minor increases due to new features:

  • esp32: +10.9 KB (+0.65%)
  • rp2: +7.9 KB (+0.87%)
  • mimxrt: +7.5 KB (+2.07%)
  • unix x64: +16.9 KB (+2.05%)

Smaller changes are attributed to new features such as DTLS, function introspection support, and extended protocol implementations.

More Information

For full details, including how to enable ROMFS on custom boards or test new features, refer to the MicroPython GitHub repository and the announcement.

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