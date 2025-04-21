MicroPython v1.25.0 Released with ROMFS, RISC-V Assembler, and Expanded Board Support

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MicroPython has reached a major milestone with the release of version 1.25.0, delivering significant enhancements after over three years of development. This update introduces the long-anticipated ROMFS (Read-Only Memory File System), new processor support, TLS improvements, and expanded board compatibility across multiple architectures.

One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.

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To facilitate deployment, mpremote now includes a romfs command, supporting ROMFS image creation and deployment to supported targets. Additional features for ROMFS are expected in future updates.

Version 1.25.0 debuts support for Alif Ensemble microcontrollers, which combine multiple ARM cores and Ethos-U55 machine learning accelerators. The new port includes dual-core support with OpenAMP, octal SPI flash access with XIP, and Wi-Fi/BLE integration via the cyw43 driver. Currently, two boards are supported: ALIF_ENSEMBLE and OPENMV_AE3.