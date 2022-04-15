All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MangoPi MQ Pro a possible $20 substitute to the Raspberry Pi Zero W

Apr 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views

The MangoPi MQ Pro is a Single Board Computer based on the Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor. This SBC has similar hardware features of the RPI Zero W besides its form factor. After its initial announcement in January, the MangoPi MQ is already available in the SBC market for around $20.

The main difference between the RPI Zero W and the MangoPi MQ Pro is the RISC-V processor. According to Allwinner, “the D1 is an advanced application processor designed for RISC-V Multimedia decoding platforms.” The CPU integrated is the 64-bit XuanTie C906 RICS-V (up to 1GHz). Furthermore, there is a HiFi4 DSP, a VPU(4K H.265/H264) and 2D graphics acceleration to improve its computing performance. 

D1 Block Diagram (left) D1 Multi-Media Decoding Platform Solution (rigth)
(click images to enlarge)
 

Its familiar design might attract hobbyists and RPI enthusiasts since it features similar specifications i.e. 40-pin GPIOs header, 2x USB Type-C ports, 1x mini HDMI, microSD card support. Regarding connectivity, the MQ Pro is enabled to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2(via SDIO & UART). The RAM varies by version (512MB or 1GB DDR3).



MangoPi MQ Pro, front and back
(click images to enlarge)
 

The documentation for this SBC seems to be a work in progress since its firmware section it’s empty, however it provides a datasheet for the D1 and a User Manual. Refer to the MangoPi website and its GitHub repository for more info. MangoPi’s GitHub suggests that the MQ Pro will be compatible with Tina-Linux/Debian. 



MangoPi MQ Pro price
Source: image via CNX
(click images to enlarge)
 

Specifications for the MangoPi MQ SBC are listed below:

  • Processor System:
    • ‧SoC  Allwinner D1 XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor (up to 1GHz) 
    • HiFi4 DSP
    • G2D 2D graphics accelerator
  • Memory/storage:
    • 512MB (model MPi-MQ1PL)/1GB DDR3 (model MPi-MQ1PH)
  • Networking: 
    • 2.4Ghz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 4
    • Bluetooth 4.2 via RTL8723DS module + u.FL antenna connector
    • Ethernet via expansion board connected to 24-pin connector
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x mini HDMI 1.4 port (up to 1080p60 or 4Kp30)
    • 20x Pin DSI/CTP/LVDS FPC connector
    • 24x Pin DVP/RGMII connector
    • Audio out pads
  • Other I/O:
    • 1x USB OTG Type-C port
    • 1x USB host Type-C port
  • Expansion:
    • 40x pins Raspberry Pi compatible GPIO header
  • Power:
    •  5V – USB Type-C port
  • Dimensions:
    • 65 x 30 mm

 Additionally, the specifications for the Allwinner D1 processor are listed below:

  • CPU Architecture:
    • XuanTie C906 64bit RISC-V core (32 KB I-cache + 32 KB D-cache)
  • DSP Architecture: 
    • HiFi4 DSP 600MH (32 KB I-cache + 32 KB D-cache, 64 KB I-ram + 64KB D-ram)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB DDR2/DDR3(533MHz for DDR2/800MHz for DDR3)
    • SD 3.0, eMMC 5.0, SPI Nor/NAND Flash
  • Networking: 
    • 10/100/1000M EMAC with RMII and RGMII interfaces
  • Video Engine:
  • Video OUT:
    • RGB LCD interface with DE/SYNC mode up to 1920 x [email protected]
    • Dual link LVDS interface up to 1920 x [email protected]
    • Single link LVDS interface up to 1366 x [email protected]
    • 4-lane MIPI DSI interface up to 1920 x [email protected]
    • HDMI 1.4b output interface up to 4K x 2K video format
    • CVBS OUT interface, supports NTSC/PAL format; 10 bits DAC output
  • Video IN:
    • 8-bit parallel CSI digital camera interface
    • CVBS IN interface, supports NTSC/PAL format; 10-bit ADCs
  • Audio:
    • 2x DACs (16-bit and 20-bit sample resolution)
    • 8KHz to 192KHz DAC sample rate
    • 3x ADCs (16-bit and 20-bit sample resolution)
    • 8KHz to 48KHz ADC sample rate
    • Analog audio interfaces
      • MICIN1P/N, MICIN2P/N, MICIN3P/N, FMINL/R, LINEINL/R,
        LINEOUTLP/N, LINEOUTRP/N, HPOUTL/R
    • Digital audio interfaces
      • I2S/PCM, DMIC, One Wire Audio IN/OUT
  • Other I/O:
    • USB2.0 OTG
    • USB2.0 Host
    • SDIO 3.0
    • 2x SPI
    • 6x UART
    • 4x Two Wire Interface
  • Misc:
    • PWM (8-ch)
    • GPADC (2-ch)
    • LRADC (1-ch)
    • TPADC (4-ch)
    • IR TX/RX
  • Package:
    • LFBGA 337 Pins (13mm x 13mm) 

Further information

The MangoPi MQ Pro seems to be available in China(Taobao) for now at $20 for the 512MB version but it might be available on other sites in the near future. 

 

 

