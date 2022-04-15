MangoPi MQ Pro a possible $20 substitute to the Raspberry Pi Zero W

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MangoPi MQ Pro is a Single Board Computer based on the Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor. This SBC has similar hardware features of the RPI Zero W besides its form factor. After its initial announcement in January, the MangoPi MQ is already available in the SBC market for around $20.

The main difference between the RPI Zero W and the MangoPi MQ Pro is the RISC-V processor. According to Allwinner, “the D1 is an advanced application processor designed for RISC-V Multimedia decoding platforms.” The CPU integrated is the 64-bit XuanTie C906 RICS-V (up to 1GHz). Furthermore, there is a HiFi4 DSP, a VPU(4K H.265/H264) and 2D graphics acceleration to improve its computing performance.

D1 Block Diagram (left) D1 Multi-Media Decoding Platform Solution (rigth)

Its familiar design might attract hobbyists and RPI enthusiasts since it features similar specifications i.e. 40-pin GPIOs header, 2x USB Type-C ports, 1x mini HDMI, microSD card support. Regarding connectivity, the MQ Pro is enabled to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2(via SDIO & UART). The RAM varies by version (512MB or 1GB DDR3).





MangoPi MQ Pro, front and back

The documentation for this SBC seems to be a work in progress since its firmware section it’s empty, however it provides a datasheet for the D1 and a User Manual. Refer to the MangoPi website and its GitHub repository for more info. MangoPi’s GitHub suggests that the MQ Pro will be compatible with Tina-Linux/Debian.





MangoPi MQ Pro price

Source: image via CNX

Specifications for the MangoPi MQ SBC are listed below:

Processor System: ‧SoC Allwinner D1 XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor (up to 1GHz) HiFi4 DSP G2D 2D graphics accelerator

Memory/storage: 512MB (model MPi-MQ1PL)/1GB DDR3 (model MPi-MQ1PH)

Networking: 2.4Ghz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 4 Bluetooth 4.2 via RTL8723DS module + u.FL antenna connector Ethernet via expansion board connected to 24-pin connector

Display/Audio: 1x mini HDMI 1.4 port (up to 1080p60 or 4Kp30) 20x Pin DSI/CTP/LVDS FPC connector 24x Pin DVP/RGMII connector Audio out pads

Other I/O: 1x USB OTG Type-C port 1x USB host Type-C port

Expansion: 40x pins Raspberry Pi compatible GPIO header

Power: 5V – USB Type-C port

Dimensions: 65 x 30 mm



Additionally, the specifications for the Allwinner D1 processor are listed below:

Further information

The MangoPi MQ Pro seems to be available in China(Taobao) for now at $20 for the 512MB version but it might be available on other sites in the near future.