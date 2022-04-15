MangoPi MQ Pro a possible $20 substitute to the Raspberry Pi Zero W

MangoPi MQ Pro a possible $20 substitute to the Raspberry Pi Zero WApr 14, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views
The MangoPi MQ Pro is a Single Board Computer based on the Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor. This SBC has similar hardware features of the RPI Zero W besides its form factor. After its initial announcement in January, the MangoPi MQ is already available in the SBC market for around $20.
The main difference between the RPI Zero W and the MangoPi MQ Pro is the RISC-V processor. According to Allwinner, “the D1 is an advanced application processor designed for RISC-V Multimedia decoding platforms.” The CPU integrated is the 64-bit XuanTie C906 RICS-V (up to 1GHz). Furthermore, there is a HiFi4 DSP, a VPU(4K H.265/H264) and 2D graphics acceleration to improve its computing performance.
D1 Block Diagram (left) D1 Multi-Media Decoding Platform Solution (rigth)
Its familiar design might attract hobbyists and RPI enthusiasts since it features similar specifications i.e. 40-pin GPIOs header, 2x USB Type-C ports, 1x mini HDMI, microSD card support. Regarding connectivity, the MQ Pro is enabled to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2(via SDIO & UART). The RAM varies by version (512MB or 1GB DDR3).
MangoPi MQ Pro, front and back
The documentation for this SBC seems to be a work in progress since its firmware section it’s empty, however it provides a datasheet for the D1 and a User Manual. Refer to the MangoPi website and its GitHub repository for more info. MangoPi’s GitHub suggests that the MQ Pro will be compatible with Tina-Linux/Debian.
MangoPi MQ Pro price
Specifications for the MangoPi MQ SBC are listed below:
- Processor System:
- ‧SoC Allwinner D1 XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor (up to 1GHz)
- HiFi4 DSP
- G2D 2D graphics accelerator
- Memory/storage:
- 512MB (model MPi-MQ1PL)/1GB DDR3 (model MPi-MQ1PH)
- Networking:
- 2.4Ghz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 4
- Bluetooth 4.2 via RTL8723DS module + u.FL antenna connector
- Ethernet via expansion board connected to 24-pin connector
- Display/Audio:
- 1x mini HDMI 1.4 port (up to 1080p60 or 4Kp30)
- 20x Pin DSI/CTP/LVDS FPC connector
- 24x Pin DVP/RGMII connector
- Audio out pads
- Other I/O:
- 1x USB OTG Type-C port
- 1x USB host Type-C port
- Expansion:
- 40x pins Raspberry Pi compatible GPIO header
- Power:
- 5V – USB Type-C port
- Dimensions:
- 65 x 30 mm
Additionally, the specifications for the Allwinner D1 processor are listed below:
- CPU Architecture:
- XuanTie C906 64bit RISC-V core (32 KB I-cache + 32 KB D-cache)
- DSP Architecture:
- HiFi4 DSP 600MH (32 KB I-cache + 32 KB D-cache, 64 KB I-ram + 64KB D-ram)
- Memory/Storage:
- 2GB DDR2/DDR3(533MHz for DDR2/800MHz for DDR3)
- SD 3.0, eMMC 5.0, SPI Nor/NAND Flash
- Networking:
- 10/100/1000M EMAC with RMII and RGMII interfaces
- Video Engine:
- Video decoding
- H.265 up to [email protected]/[email protected]
- H.264 up to [email protected]/[email protected]
- MPEG-1/2/4, JPEG, VC1 up to [email protected]
- MJPEG up to [email protected]
- Video encoding
- JPEG/MJPEG up to [email protected]
- Supports input picture scaler up/down
- Video decoding
- Video OUT:
- RGB LCD interface with DE/SYNC mode up to 1920 x [email protected]
- Dual link LVDS interface up to 1920 x [email protected]
- Single link LVDS interface up to 1366 x [email protected]
- 4-lane MIPI DSI interface up to 1920 x [email protected]
- HDMI 1.4b output interface up to 4K x 2K video format
- CVBS OUT interface, supports NTSC/PAL format; 10 bits DAC output
- Video IN:
- 8-bit parallel CSI digital camera interface
- CVBS IN interface, supports NTSC/PAL format; 10-bit ADCs
- Audio:
- 2x DACs (16-bit and 20-bit sample resolution)
- 8KHz to 192KHz DAC sample rate
- 3x ADCs (16-bit and 20-bit sample resolution)
- 8KHz to 48KHz ADC sample rate
- Analog audio interfaces
- MICIN1P/N, MICIN2P/N, MICIN3P/N, FMINL/R, LINEINL/R,
LINEOUTLP/N, LINEOUTRP/N, HPOUTL/R
- MICIN1P/N, MICIN2P/N, MICIN3P/N, FMINL/R, LINEINL/R,
- Digital audio interfaces
- I2S/PCM, DMIC, One Wire Audio IN/OUT
- Other I/O:
- USB2.0 OTG
- USB2.0 Host
- SDIO 3.0
- 2x SPI
- 6x UART
- 4x Two Wire Interface
- Misc:
- PWM (8-ch)
- GPADC (2-ch)
- LRADC (1-ch)
- TPADC (4-ch)
- IR TX/RX
- Package:
- LFBGA 337 Pins (13mm x 13mm)
Further information
The MangoPi MQ Pro seems to be available in China(Taobao) for now at $20 for the 512MB version but it might be available on other sites in the near future.
