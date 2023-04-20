Machdyne FPGA USB dongle is equiped with 12-pin PMOD

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Kolibri is a USB dongle that integrates the Lattice iCE40 FPGA, a RP2040 microcontroller and a PMOD connector for I/O expansion. The compact device is also compatible with the Open Source Project IceStorm.

The Kolibri features another Lattice low-power FPGA from the iCE40 family as most Machdyne devices.

