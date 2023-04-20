Machdyne FPGA USB dongle is equiped with 12-pin PMOD

Machdyne FPGA USB dongle is equiped with 12-pin PMODApr 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views
The Kolibri is a USB dongle that integrates the Lattice iCE40 FPGA, a RP2040 microcontroller and a PMOD connector for I/O expansion. The compact device is also compatible with the Open Source Project IceStorm.
The Kolibri features another Lattice low-power FPGA from the iCE40 family as most Machdyne devices.
- ICE40HX4K – 7680 LUTs, 2 PLLs; 1MB SPI NOR Flash (for gateware); 32MB PSRAM
- RP2040 – Dual 32-bit ARM Cortex M0+; 1MB QSPI NOR Flash (for firmware); 8 GPIOs routed to FPGA