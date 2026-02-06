Maca 2 enables high-power wireless connectivity for UAV and robotic systems

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8devices has previewed the Maca 2, a compact, high-power data radio for long-range wireless communication in drone, robotics, and industrial systems. Designed and manufactured in Europe, the platform is NDAA and TAA compliant and integrates multiple interfaces for range-focused deployments.

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

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Maca 2 block diagram

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Wireless operation is based on an enhanced IEEE 802.11 b/g/n radio configured for single-band 2×2 MIMO operation. In addition to standard 2.4 GHz ISM support, Maca 2 allows operation across a wider 2152–2852 MHz frequency range, unlocking an additional 616 MHz of spectrum beyond conventional Wi-Fi bands.

Channel widths are configurable from 1.5 MHz to 19.5 MHz in 0.5 MHz increments, with optional 20 MHz and 40 MHz modes.



Maca 2 Development Kit contents

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High transmit power is a defining characteristic of the platform, with Maca 2 supporting up to 36 dBm per RF chain and up to 39 dBm total output power, paired with receiver sensitivity rated down to –98 dBm.

This configuration enables theoretical communication distances of up to 80 km, depending on antenna selection, regulatory limits, and environmental conditions. Two MMCX antenna connectors are provided for external antennas.



Robosoft demo

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The radio supports wireless unidirectional broadcast modes designed for dynamic or congested RF environments.

These modes allow ack-less transmission with optional forward error correction, automatic rate control, and configurable retransmission behavior, which can be useful in long-range drone links and interference-prone scenarios.



8Devices Maca 2

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Wired connectivity includes two 100 Mbps Ethernet ports and a USB 2.0 interface that can be used for configuration, USB-to-Ethernet operation, or storage-based firmware updates.

Regarding software, Maca 2 runs a pre-installed embedded Linux platform called Robosoft, which provides configuration, spectrum management, and system monitoring through both graphical and command-line interfaces.

Specifications listed for the Maca 2 include:

Processor:

Qualcomm QCS405 24Kc MIPS processor @ 650 MHz 64 KB I-Cache, 32 KB D-Cache

Memory:

128 MB RAM

Storage:

32 MB onboard flash

Wireless:

IEEE 802.11 b/g/n (enhanced) Single-band 2×2 MIMO 2.4 GHz ISM band (2412–2472 MHz) Extended frequency range: 2152–2852 MHz Channel widths from 1.5 MHz to 19.5 MHz (0.5 MHz steps), plus 20 MHz & 40 MHz Up to 64-QAM modulation Up to 300 Mbps at 40 MHz bandwidth

Antenna:

MMCX antenna connectors

Connectivity:

2× 100 Mbps Ethernet ports

I/O Interfaces:

Programmable GPIO button Reset button GPIO slide switch

USB:

1× USB 2.0

Other Features:

Wireless unidirectional broadcast mode Spectrum scanner Configuration via USB storage System management via GUI & CLI Security support including ChaCha20-Poly1305, AES-128, & WPA2-CCMP Active cooling fan

Power:

14–33 V DC input (via JST connector) Power consumption up to ~23.2 W

Operating temperature: –40 °C to 85 °C

Mechanical:

73 × 47 × 23 mm 74 g



Further Information

8devices indicates that Maca 2 is scheduled to enter production in April 2026. Interested customers can contact the company directly for pre-orders.