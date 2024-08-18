M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick: Affordable Quadcopter and Controller Solutions Based on the M5StampS3 Platform

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Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.

The M5Stamp Fly utilizes the M5StampS3 as its main controller and integrates several sensors to enhance control and navigation. The BMP280 Barometric Sensor facilitates accurate altitude control, while the VL53L3 Distance Sensors enable both obstacle avoidance and altitude hold functionalities. For stable flight, the BMI270 6-Axis Gyroscope and BMM150 3-Axis Magnetometer provide detailed attitude and directional data.

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Additionally, the PMW3901MB-TXQT Optical Flow Sensor supports enhanced hovering capabilities by detecting displacements, complementing the quadcopter’s 300mAh high-voltage battery and four high-speed coreless motors, as noted in the product page.