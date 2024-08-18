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M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick: Affordable Quadcopter and Controller Solutions Based on the M5StampS3 Platform

Aug 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 229 views

Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.

The M5Stamp Fly utilizes the M5StampS3 as its main controller and integrates several sensors to enhance control and navigation. The BMP280 Barometric Sensor facilitates accurate altitude control, while the VL53L3 Distance Sensors enable both obstacle avoidance and altitude hold functionalities. For stable flight, the BMI270 6-Axis Gyroscope and BMM150 3-Axis Magnetometer provide detailed attitude and directional data.

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Additionally, the PMW3901MB-TXQT Optical Flow Sensor supports enhanced hovering capabilities by detecting displacements, complementing the quadcopter’s 300mAh high-voltage battery and four high-speed coreless motors, as noted in the product page.

M5Stamp Fly dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the M5Atom Joystick, featuring the AtomS3 as its main controller with an STM32 handling coprocessing functions, includes dual 5-way joysticks with hall sensors. These joysticks provide precise control, ideal for complex maneuvers. Built-in RGB LEDs offer visual feedback and status indications, enhancing user interaction through function buttons and a toggle switch.

This device also boasts dual high-voltage battery charging circuits and uses the ESP-NOW protocol for communication, making it a suitable choice for controlling drones and other robotic projects.

M5Atom Joystick
(click image to enlarge)

Both devices utilize the ESP-NOW protocol for communication, ensuring a robust and responsive control system. The M5Stamp Fly measures 81.5mm x 81.5mm x 31mm and weighs 36.8g, while the M5Atom Joystick is slightly larger at 84mm x 60mm x 31.5mm, weighing 63.5g.

M5Stamp Fly
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The M5Atom Joystick and M5Stamp Fly are priced at $29.95 and $49.95 respectively on the M5Stack website, although they are currently out of stock. However, Mouser is anticipated to receive a limited stock for the M5Atom Joystick and the M5Stamp Fly units by the end of this month, and they will be available at similar prices.

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