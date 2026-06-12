M5Stack LLM-8850 Kit delivers 24 TOPS AI acceleration in M.2 form factor

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The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.

The AX8850 integrates eight Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.7GHz, a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU, and hardware video processing blocks for H.264/H.265 encoding and decoding. Axera’s product brief also lists dual VDSP blocks, a CV engine, a crypto engine, PCIe 2.0, SATA 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, USB, HDMI, LPDDR4/LPDDR4x memory support, and boot support from eMMC or SPI flash.

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The 4GB version of the LLM-8850 Card includes 4GB of 64-bit LPDDR4x memory running at 4266Mbps and 32Mbits of QSPI NOR flash for the bootloader. The module uses an M.2 M-Key 2242 form factor and connects over PCIe 2.0 x2.



AX8850 block diagram

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Cooling is handled by an active thermal solution that combines a micro turbine fan with a CNC aluminum alloy finned heatsink. Fan speed is managed by an onboard embedded controller using a temperature-current-speed control loop, helping maintain stable operation under sustained AI workloads.

The included LLM-8850 PiHat adapter connects the module to the Raspberry Pi 5 through the board’s PCIe expansion FPC interface. It also provides a 2.54mm 40-pin header and a USB Type-C PD input for powering the full system. The input supports USB PD 3.0 with 9V, 12V, or 20V profiles, and the listed power supply requirement is at least 9V/3A, or 27W.



AX8850 edge computing product solution

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The PiHat can supply 5V/4A to the Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.3V/6A to the M.2 card, while the accelerator itself is listed with a 7W power consumption rating at 3.3V. The vendor warns that the system should be powered through the USB-C PD input on the adapter board rather than from the Raspberry Pi 5 side, as doing otherwise may damage the device.

For AI software support, the product listing mentions AXCL support for running full-stack models including CNN, Transformer, CLIP, Whisper, Llama 3.2, Qwen3, and InternVL3. The accelerator is also described as supporting simultaneous H.264/H.265 encoding, decoding, and transcoding.



M5Stack LLM-8850 Kit

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Video capabilities listed for the kit include 8K/30fps H.264/H.265 encode and decode, with support for scaling and cropping. The decoder is also listed as supporting up to 16 channels of 1080p parallel decoding, while Axera’s AX8850 brief lists decoding support up to 32x 1080p at 30fps at the SoC level.

Supported operating systems include Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, Debian 12, Debian 13, Windows 10, and Windows 11. macOS, WSL, VMware, and VirtualBox are listed as unsupported.

Further Information

The AI-8850 LLM Acceleration M.2 Kit 4GB Version, listed under SKU AI-002-4G, is priced at $185.00, with the listing showing more than 10 units in stock at the time the product information was provided.

One limitation noted by the vendor concerns the Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe interface. Due to limited internal interrupt resources, the product page says that when using PCIe to four-lane M.2 expansion, an M.2 SSD and the LLM-8850 cannot be used together.