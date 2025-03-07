M5Stack Cardputer v1.1 Brings Upgraded Microcontroller and Improved Keyboard

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M5Stack has released Cardputer v1.1, an upgraded version of its compact computing platform. The latest version introduces the StampS3A microcontroller, an improved antenna, and a more responsive keyboard, enhancing stability and usability. Additional refinements include optimized power consumption and better RGB LED control, improving overall efficiency.

Cardputer v1.1 features the StampS3A, an improved version of the M5StampS3 used in the previous model. This ESP32-S3-based microcontroller maintains the dual-core Xtensa LX7 architecture while enhancing wireless connectivity and system stability, according to M5Stack. Paired with 8MB of flash storage, it supports Wi-Fi, USB OTG, and CDC functionality, offering flexibility for various development needs.

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One key improvement is the optimized power design for the RGB LED and screen backlight, which now share the same power supply with refined control logic, reducing power inefficiencies compared to the previous version.