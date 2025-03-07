All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

M5Stack Cardputer v1.1 Brings Upgraded Microcontroller and Improved Keyboard

Mar 7, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 675 views

M5Stack has released Cardputer v1.1, an upgraded version of its compact computing platform. The latest version introduces the StampS3A microcontroller, an improved antenna, and a more responsive keyboard, enhancing stability and usability. Additional refinements include optimized power consumption and better RGB LED control, improving overall efficiency.

Cardputer v1.1 features the StampS3A, an improved version of the M5StampS3 used in the previous model. This ESP32-S3-based microcontroller maintains the dual-core Xtensa LX7 architecture while enhancing wireless connectivity and system stability, according to M5Stack. Paired with 8MB of flash storage, it supports Wi-Fi, USB OTG, and CDC functionality, offering flexibility for various development needs.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


One key improvement is the optimized power design for the RGB LED and screen backlight, which now share the same power supply with refined control logic, reducing power inefficiencies compared to the previous version.


M5Stack Cardputer Kit Internal View
(click image to enlarge)

The device retains its 56-key keyboard and 1.14-inch TFT display (240 x 135 px), offering a compact and efficient interface for user interaction. However, Cardputer v1.1 introduces an upgraded keyboard, featuring larger, more responsive keys (4.0 × 3.0 × 2.0 mm) compared to the smaller keys (2.6 × 1.6 × 0.55 mm) in the previous version.

For audio input and output, Cardputer v1.1 integrates a cavity speaker alongside an SPM1423 MEMS microphone, supporting voice recording, wake-up commands, and audio playback. It also includes an infrared emitter, enabling remote control of external devices such as TVs and air conditioners. The infrared performance remains unchanged, with a maximum transmission distance of 410 cm at 0°.

The antenna has been redesigned for better signal reception, improving wireless communication reliability over the previous model, according to M5Stack.


M5Stack Cardputer Kit Features
(click image to enlarge)

The Grove HY2.0-4P interface allows easy connection to external sensors, expanding the device’s capabilities for IoT and industrial applications. Additionally, a Micro SD card slot provides storage expansion for code, data, and images.

The dual-battery system from the previous model is retained, consisting of a 120mAh internal battery and a 1400mAh base battery, ensuring extended usage. However, Cardputer v1.1 comes with optimized power consumption, integrating improved charging and voltage regulation circuits, reducing energy waste and extending battery life.


M5Stack Cardputer Kit Features
(click image to enlarge)

The magnetic base remains a key feature, allowing the device to attach to metal surfaces while supporting LEGO stud expansion for modular integration.

Like its predecessor, Cardputer v1.1 supports Arduino, UIFlow 2.0, and ESP-IDF, making it adaptable for prototyping, industrial automation, smart home integration, data acquisition, IoT projects, and embedded system development.

Further information

The M5Stack Cardputer v1.1 is available for $29.90, including the Cardputer unit and an L-shaped 1.5mm hex key for M2 screws. For more technical details and documentation, visit the M5Stack Wiki.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...