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M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3

Dec 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 864 views

The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.

The device incorporates the ESP32-S3R8 chip, offering 8MB of PSRAM, paired with an external 16MB flash memory. There is also a MicroSD slot included for extended storage.

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M5PaperS3 ESP32S3 Development Kit
(click image to enlarge)

The 4.7-inch e-ink display offers a resolution of 540×960 pixels and supports 16 levels of grayscale. It integrates a capacitive touch panel that allows for dual-point touch and gesture recognition.

Connectivity is supported through an open HC1.25-4P peripheral interface and OTG functionality, enabling the connection of external sensors and devices. The device’s wireless performance has been optimized with an improved antenna design for greater signal stability according to M5Stack.

M5PaperS3 ESP32S3 bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Additional hardware features include a built-in gyroscope (BMI270), buzzer, and physical buttons for various interactions, such as wake-up gestures and power control.

The 1800mAh lithium battery is equipped with integrated charging functionality and a real-time clock chip for low-power sleep and wake-up operations. An onboard battery detection circuit provides real-time monitoring of battery status.

M5PaperS3 ESP32S3 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The M5PaperS3 is compatible with popular development platforms, including UIFlow 2.0, Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF, and Platform.IO. More technical details and documentation are available on the official PaperS3 Wiki pages.

Further information

The M5PaperS3 ESP32-S3 Development Kit is priced at $59.00 and can be purchased from the M5Stack website.

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