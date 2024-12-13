M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3

M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3Dec 13, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 864 views
The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.
The device incorporates the ESP32-S3R8 chip, offering 8MB of PSRAM, paired with an external 16MB flash memory. There is also a MicroSD slot included for extended storage.
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