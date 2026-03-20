Luckfox Lume Board Features Allwinner T153 SoC with Dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI Interfaces

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Luckfox has introduced the Lume, a compact development board based on the Allwinner T153 industrial processor. The board combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 with a RISC-V E907 core, along with dual Gigabit Ethernet, MIPI display and camera interfaces, and onboard memory and storage.



The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.

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The platform also integrates 128MB DDR3 memory and 256MB SPI NAND flash, with additional storage available via a MicroSD card slot.



Luckfox Lume peripherals

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The board provides a MIPI DSI 4-lane interface for displays and a MIPI CSI 2-lane interface for cameras. The display interface supports resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 at 60 Hz.

Networking is handled through two Gigabit Ethernet ports. One port supports Power over Ethernet when used with an optional PoE module, enabling single-cable power and data configurations.



Luckfox Lume dimensions

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USB connectivity includes a USB Type-C port for power and programming and a USB 2.0 Type-A host port. A 40-pin GPIO header exposes common interfaces such as UART, SPI, and I2C for expansion.



Luckfox Lume pinout

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The board measures approximately 68 × 55 mm and includes additional connectors such as an RTC battery header and a PoE module header. Reset and FEL buttons are also available for system control and firmware loading.



Luckfox Lume + PoE module

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Specifications listed for the Luckfox Lume include:

Processor: Allwinner T153 (quad-core Cortex-A7 + RISC-V E907)

Memory: 128MB DDR3

Storage: 256MB SPI NAND flash MicroSD card slot

Display: MIPI DSI

Camera: MIPI CSI (2-lane)

Networking: 2× Gigabit Ethernet

USB: 1× USB Type-C (power/programming) 1× USB 2.0 Type-A (host)

I/O Interfaces: 40-pin header

Other: RTC battery header Reset & FEL buttons

Power : 5V DC input

: Mechanical: 55 x 68mm



Further Information

The Luckfox Lume is priced at $20.99 for the standard version and $25.99 for the PoE variant through the Luckfox website and distributors such as Waveshare.