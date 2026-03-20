Luckfox Lume Board Features Allwinner T153 SoC with Dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI Interfaces

Luckfox Lume Board Features Allwinner T153 SoC with Dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI InterfacesMar 19, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 725 views
Luckfox has introduced the Lume, a compact development board based on the Allwinner T153 industrial processor. The board combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 with a RISC-V E907 core, along with dual Gigabit Ethernet, MIPI display and camera interfaces, and onboard memory and storage.
The T153 uses a heterogeneous architecture combining a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 cluster with a dedicated RISC-V E907 microcontroller. This allows partitioning of workloads, where the Arm cores handle Linux-based applications while the RISC-V core can be used for real-time control, peripheral management, or low-power tasks.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
The platform also integrates 128MB DDR3 memory and 256MB SPI NAND flash, with additional storage available via a MicroSD card slot.
Luckfox Lume peripherals
The board provides a MIPI DSI 4-lane interface for displays and a MIPI CSI 2-lane interface for cameras. The display interface supports resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 at 60 Hz.
Networking is handled through two Gigabit Ethernet ports. One port supports Power over Ethernet when used with an optional PoE module, enabling single-cable power and data configurations.
Luckfox Lume dimensions
USB connectivity includes a USB Type-C port for power and programming and a USB 2.0 Type-A host port. A 40-pin GPIO header exposes common interfaces such as UART, SPI, and I2C for expansion.
Luckfox Lume pinout
The board measures approximately 68 × 55 mm and includes additional connectors such as an RTC battery header and a PoE module header. Reset and FEL buttons are also available for system control and firmware loading.
Luckfox Lume + PoE module
Specifications listed for the Luckfox Lume include:
- Processor:
- Allwinner T153 (quad-core Cortex-A7 + RISC-V E907)
- Memory:
- 128MB DDR3
- Storage:
- 256MB SPI NAND flash
- MicroSD card slot
- Display:
- MIPI DSI
- Camera:
- MIPI CSI (2-lane)
- Networking:
- 2× Gigabit Ethernet
- USB:
- 1× USB Type-C (power/programming)
- 1× USB 2.0 Type-A (host)
- I/O Interfaces:
- 40-pin header
- Other:
- RTC battery header
- Reset & FEL buttons
- Power:
- 5V DC input
- Mechanical:
- 55 x 68mm
Further Information
The Luckfox Lume is priced at $20.99 for the standard version and $25.99 for the PoE variant through the Luckfox website and distributors such as Waveshare.
Please comment here...