Luckfox Aura is a Linux SBC with RV1126B processor, 3 TOPS NPU, and dual CSI

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Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura, a compact board based on the Rockchip RV1126B processor. Similar to the earlier Pico Pi and Lyra Pi series, it combines a Raspberry Pi-sized form factor with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, a 3 TOPS NPU, dual MIPI CSI interfaces, and 4K H.264/H.265 video support.

Unlike the earlier Lyra Pi and Pico Pi series based on RV1106 variants, the Aura uses the Rockchip RV1126B AIoT processor featuring four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.6 GHz. AI acceleration is handled through an integrated NPU delivering up to 3 TOPS at INT8 precision while supporting INT4, INT8, INT16, and FP16 mixed operations.

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Luckfox states that the platform supports neural network deployment from TensorFlow, MXNet, PyTorch, and Caffe frameworks, with example applications including object recognition, pedestrian detection, semantic segmentation, and other AI inference workloads.



RV1126B block diagram

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Memory configurations include 1 GB, 2 GB, or 4 GB LPDDR4X variants paired with optional 8 GB or 64 GB eMMC storage. Additional storage can be added through the onboard MicroSD card slot.

The integrated ISP supports up to 12 MP cameras and includes accelerators for HDR, 3A, LSC, 3DNR, 2DNR, sharpening, defogging, fisheye correction, and gamma correction. The SoC also integrates an 8 MP AI-ISP for image enhancement and spatial noise reduction.



Luckfox Aura SARADC pinout

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Video capabilities include H.264 and H.265 hardware encoding and decoding at up to 4K resolution and 30 fps. Display output is handled through a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface supporting resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 at 60 Hz.

For camera connectivity, the board provides two 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces targeting AI vision, stereo imaging, and robotics applications.



Luckfox Aura pinout

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Wireless connectivity is provided through an onboard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4/BLE module supporting both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation. Wired networking is handled through a Gigabit Ethernet port, and the board also includes a PoE module header.



Luckfox Aura peripherals

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Additional interfaces include a USB 3.0 OTG Type-C port, four USB 2.0 Type-A host ports, a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with some Raspberry Pi HATs, onboard microphone support, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a SARADC interface.



Luckfox Aura dimensions

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The board supports Buildroot and Debian Linux distributions, and Luckfox provides a Wiki with documentation covering system installation, SDK resources, pinout information, DSI support, and development tools.

Specifications listed for the Luckfox Aura include:

Processor:

Rockchip RV1126B

Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 up to 1.6 GHz

AI Accelerator:

3 TOPS NPU (INT8)

Memory:

Up to 4 GB LPDDR4X options

Storage:

Up to 64 GB eMMC options MicroSD card slot

Audio:

Onboard microphone 3.5 mm headphone/microphone jack

Display:

1× 4-lane MIPI DSI Up to 1920 × 1080 @ 60 Hz

Camera:

2× 4-lane MIPI CSI

Networking:

Gigabit Ethernet Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4/BLE PoE header

I/O Interfaces:

40-pin GPIO header SARADC ×7 RTC battery header

USB:

1× USB 3.0 OTG Type-C 4× USB 2.0 Type-A host ports

Power:

5 V DC input

Mechanical:

85 × 56 mm



Further Information

Pricing for the Luckfox Aura starts at $48.99 for the configuration with 1 GB LPDDR4X memory and no onboard eMMC storage, while the variant with 4 GB LPDDR4X memory and 64 GB eMMC storage is priced at $147.99 through both the Luckfox website and Waveshare distributor page.