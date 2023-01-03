Low-Power BLE/NFC modules support Azure RTOS and FreeRTOS

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The CBT250 from CEL is a low power IoT module built around the QN9090 Bluetooth 5.0/NFC chipset from NXP Semiconductors. This module integrates a Cortex-M4 processor clocked at 48MHz and it also offers support for various interfaces such as I2C, SPI, UART, PWM, I2S, etc.

The datasheet for this product mentions that the CBT250 is based on the NXP’s QN9090 System-on-Chip with the following specs:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

