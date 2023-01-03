All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Low-Power BLE/NFC modules support Azure RTOS and FreeRTOS

Jan 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 81 views

The CBT250 from CEL is a low power IoT module built around the QN9090 Bluetooth 5.0/NFC chipset from NXP Semiconductors. This module integrates a Cortex-M4 processor clocked at 48MHz and it also offers support for various interfaces such as I2C, SPI, UART, PWM, I2S, etc.

The datasheet for this product mentions that the CBT250 is based on the NXP’s QN9090 System-on-Chip with the following specs: 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • NXP QN9090ARM Cortex M4 (up to 48MHz); 1.64MB/640kB Flash, 152kB SRAM


QN9090 SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The CBT250’s datasheet also specifies that “the module includes up to 8MB of on-module flash to support OTA firmware updates and data-logging.”

The CBT250’s product page mentions that this device supports AzureRTOS, FreeRTOS and it can be programmed using MCUXpresso IDE, GCC and IAR. For more information, refer to the Support page on CEL.com.

This module targets various commercial and industrial applications since it has a robust operating temperature range (-40⁰C to 105 ⁰C).


CBT250 module
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the CBT250 include: 

  • Bluetooth:
    • 2.4GHz frequency
    • +10 dBm (Tx)
    • 2Mbit/1Mbit PHY
    •  -97dBm (Rx Sensitivity)
    • 8 simultaneous connections
  • NFC:
    • NFC Forum Type 2 Tag
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 22x GPIOs
    • 2x I2C/SPI/USART
    • 10x PWM, 8-ch 12-bit ADC
    • RTC, I2S & Audio CODEC
  • Other Features:
    • AES256 with hardware protected key
    • Hash engine (SHA256)
    • Code readout protection
  • Certifications:
    • FCC, IC and CE
  • Power:
    • Current ~4.3mA, 3.3V (Rx)
    • Current ~ 20.3mA, 3.3V (Tx)
    • Deep Sleep ~350nA, Wake on IO
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40⁰C to 105 ⁰C
  • Dimensions:
    • 16.7 x 26.3 mm

 Further information

The CBT250-1-R module (QN9090, BLE+NFC, 8 MB flash, PCB antenna, 10 dBm) is available for $20.45 for a single unit or $18.86 for 10 units on Mouser.com. The datasheet mentions near the end that only the PCB trace antenna variants are certified. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...