Low-cost RISC-V BL616 module supports TinyML

Jan 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 363 views

Sipeed launched today two embedded devices based on the RISC-V BL616 microcontroller from Bouffalo Lab. The M0S module is enabled with WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2 and Zigbee interfaces in addition to support for DVP camera, RGB LCD and Ethernet RMII.

The product page specifies that the M0S module integrates the BL6 (RV32GCP) chip with the following features:

  • BL616(RV32GCP) – 32-bit RISC-V CPU w/ FPU and DSP unit (up to 384MHz); 4 MB Flash; 480KB SRAM, L1 Cache

 
BL616 block diagram (left) and system architecture (right)
(click images to enlarge)

According to the datasheet the MCU also features two 32-bit general-purpose times, RTC timer (1 year max count), JTAG and XIP QSPI flash support.

 
M0S module & pinout
(click images to enlarge)

The MCU has sampling rate supporting 8/12/16/22.05/24/32/44.1/48 KHz. For security, the BL616 features the following capabilities: secure boot, secure debugging, XIP QSPI on-the-fly AES decryption, TrustZone support, AES-CBC/CCM/GCM/XTS support, TRNG, and Public Key Accelerator for RSA/ECC.

The product page has some resources available as the Sipeed’s Wiki, a GitHub repository (seems empty as of publication date) and the SDK from Bouffalo Lab. The datasheet for the BL616 can be found on Bouffalo Lab’s GitHub repository and available on Sipeed’s repository.


M0S Dock
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the M0S module include:

  • Display:
    • RGB LCD
  • Camera:
    • DVP Camera
  • Audio:
    • Audio ADC (MIC, SNR>92dB)
    • Audio DAC (Speaker, SNR>95dB)
  • Connectivity:
    • Ethernet RMII
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/n/ax
    • BT/BLE 5.2
    • 802.15.4 (Zigbee/Thread)
  • USB:
    • USB 2.0 HS OTG (up to 480Mbps)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • I2C, UART, SPI
  • Software:
  • Dimension:
    • 10 x 11mm
  • Power:
    • 3.3V
    • Ultra-low power mode (<1uA)

 Further information

The Sipeed M0S module is available for $3.19 while the Dock variant is sold for $4.39 on AliExpress. There is also a store coupon for $1.20 off which can be used for a single unit. 

