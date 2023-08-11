Low-cost dev platform features Lattice ICE40 FPGA

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The UPduino v3.1 is an affordable development platform that showcases the capabilities of the Lattice ICE40 Ultra Plus 5K FPGA. This device is also fully compatible with the open-source graphical design tool, IceStudio.

The UPduino v3.1 is built on a 4-layer PCB and features integration of the Lattice UltraPlus ICE40UP 5K FPGA. This FPGA boasts 5.3K LUTs and comes equipped with 1Mb SPRAM (Single Port RAM), 120Kb DPRAM, and 8 Multipliers, as indicated on the product page.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



While the pinout image below illustrates the pin configuration for the UPduino 3.0, it’s important to note that the 3.1 revision incorporates some updates, as mentioned on the product page. These updates include fixing the 12MHz and Ground silkscreen bug and changing the USB filter ferrite bead to a PTC solution.

This last change is aimed at addressing issues related to potential ferrite bead damage if a short circuit occurs between 5V and ground.