Long-range Wi-Fi HaLow gateway offers OpenWrt and dual GbE

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Morse Micro’s “HaLowLink 2” gateway runs OpenWrt on a MediaTek MT7621 processor with an MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow radio supporting ranges of up to 1km and PHY data rates of up to 43.3Mbps. Originally announced in September 2025, the gateway is now available through distributors including Seeed Studio, Mouser Electronics, and DigiKey.

The gateway’s main wireless component is the Morse Micro MM8108, integrated through an AzureWave AW-HM677 module and supporting IEEE 802.11ah connectivity in the sub-1GHz frequency band. The MM8108 replaces the MM6108 used in the original HaLowLink, while both generations retain the same core OpenWrt-based software functionality.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The MM8108 supports selectable channel bandwidths of 1, 2, 4, and 8MHz, with modulation and coding scheme (MCS) levels from 0 to 10. With an 8MHz channel, the chipset supports a maximum PHY data rate of 43.3Mbps. Transmit power reaches up to 26dBm, depending on regional regulatory limits.



HaLowLink 2 peripherals

(click image to enlarge)

Wi-Fi HaLow uses lower frequencies than conventional 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, allowing wireless signals to cover greater distances and penetrate obstacles more effectively. Morse Micro specifies a range of up to 1km under line-of-sight conditions, although actual performance depends on the operating environment and regional configuration.

In addition to HaLow connectivity, the gateway incorporates a MediaTek MT7603E radio providing 2×2 IEEE 802.11n Wi-Fi over the 2.4GHz band through internal antennas. This allows conventional Wi-Fi devices to connect locally while the HaLow radio handles longer-distance communication between compatible devices.

The gateway provides two Gigabit Ethernet ports, a USB-C interface supporting power input and Ethernet data, an SMA antenna connector, and a mode-selection button. It operates from a 5V/2A power supply and measures 88 × 68 × 24mm, with a standalone device weight of 102g.



HaLowLink 2 wizard page

(click image to enlarge)

The HaLowLink 2 runs OpenWrt 23.05 and includes a browser-based interface for configuring wireless networks, operating modes, and other networking parameters. The web interface uses HTTPS, while SSH and command-line access are available for advanced configuration, with SSH disabled by default.



HaLowLink 2 home page

(click image to enlarge)

Three primary operating configurations are available: router, access point, and extender. The device ships preconfigured as a router with a Wi-Fi HaLow access point, while a setup wizard allows users to switch between supported configurations.

When two HaLowLink 2 gateways are paired, one unit can establish a long-range Wi-Fi HaLow connection to the other, which can then provide local 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet connectivity. This arrangement allows conventional devices, including laptops, cameras, and smartphones, to communicate across a HaLow backhaul without requiring native IEEE 802.11ah support.



Standard vs mesh topology

(click image to enlarge)

For larger deployments, the gateway also supports EasyMesh and IEEE 802.11s mesh networking. EasyMesh uses a controller-managed topology, while IEEE 802.11s provides distributed multi-hop connectivity and remains a beta feature. According to Morse Micro’s documentation, mesh configurations are currently unsupported in the EU and UK due to regulatory requirements.



HaLowLink 2

(click image to enlarge)

The OpenWrt-based management interface also provides network diagnostics, wireless range testing, status monitoring, and software update functionality.

Further Information

The HaLowLink 2 became generally available in January 2026 and is currently offered through Seeed Studio, Mouser Electronics, and DigiKey, with prices starting at $129.

Regional versions are available for the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, the UK, and Japan, with transmit power limits varying by market.