Linux-Ready KSTR-IMX93 SBC Debuts With Wi-Fi 6, Cellular IoT, and 802.15.4 Connectivity

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Conclusive Engineering has introduced the KSTR-IMX93 on Kickstarter, a Linux-capable SBC integrating Wi-Fi 6, cellular IoT, Bluetooth LE 5.4, Zigbee, Thread, GNSS, Gigabit Ethernet, CAN-FD, and PoE in a compact 110 × 55 mm design.

The platform is built around NXP’s i.MX93 application processor, equipped with two Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.7GHz and a Cortex-M33 subsystem for latency-sensitive tasks.

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Memory options range from 512MB to 2GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4X, accompanied by up to 128GB of eMMC and a microSD slot for removable storage.



KSTR-IMX93 Block Diagram

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Wireless functionality is provided by three Nordic Semiconductor components. According to the specifications, the nRF5340 delivers Bluetooth LE 5.4, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter-readiness.

The nRF9151 introduces LTE-M, NB-IoT, GNSS, and DECT NR+; and the nRF7002 enables dual-band Wi-Fi 6. This configuration allows the SBC to support multiple wireless standards without stacking additional modules or expansion boards.



KSTR-IMX93 Bottom View

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Wired interfaces include up to two Gigabit Ethernet ports, CAN-FD, and support for IEEE 802.3af Power-over-Ethernet. Expansion options consist of a Raspberry Pi–compatible GPIO header as well as MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, USB-C OTG, UART, I2C, SPI, and ADC inputs.

The company highlights support for Ubuntu, Yocto, and Buildroot, allowing developers to choose between rapid prototyping and production-oriented distributions. Zephyr RTOS is available on the Cortex-M33 subsystem and on Nordic’s wireless chipsets.



KSTR-IMX93 Pinout

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Security features include NXP’s EdgeLock Secure Enclave for authenticated boot and trusted execution, with an optional 0.5-TOPS NPU available for tasks such as anomaly detection or lightweight vision inference.



KSTR-IMX93 Top View

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The product page also notes that the SBC uses a Raspberry Pi–compatible header to simplify prototyping with existing accessories. A company representative indicated that full documentation is expected to be available around December.

Specifications listed for the KSTR-IMX93:

Processor / SoC: NXP i.MX93

• 2× Arm Cortex-A55 CPU @ up to 1.7 GHz

• 1× Arm Cortex-M33 @ 250 MHz (real-time subsystem)

Nordic Solutions: nRF5340 (Bluetooth LE 5.4, Thread, Zigbee, Matter-ready) nRF9151 (LTE-M, NB-IoT, GNSS, DECT NR+) nRF7002 (Wi-Fi 6, 2.4/5 GHz)

Memory / Storage: LPDDR4 / LPDDR4X: 512 MB, 1 GB, or 2 GB Up to 128 GB eMMC microSD card slot

Display: MIPI-DSI

Camera: MIPI-CSI2

I/O Interfaces: CAN-FD transceiver 4× UART, 3× I2C, 1× SPI Up to 37× i.MX93 GPIO 4× ADC Up to 15× Nordic GPIO 40-pin connector

Ethernet: 1× 1 Gbit/s RJ-45 1× 1 Gbit/s with RGMII interface PoE (IEEE 802.3af) supported through RJ-45

Wireless Connectivity: LTE Cat-M1 / NB-IoT Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) Bluetooth LE 5.4 802.15.4 (Thread / Zigbee) Matter-ready DECT NR+ GNSS Built-in eSIM / Soft SIM

USB: USB 2.0 OTG Type-C

Power: 5V USB Type-C External Li-Ion battery support w/ charging, charge-level monitoring, & temperature monitoring PoE IEEE 802.3af (via RJ-45)

Mechanical: 110 × 55 mm



Further Information

Kickstarter pricing is listed across multiple tiers, including €102 for the Super Early Bird, €110 for the Early Bird, €136 for the standard configuration, and additional multi-unit packs at €265, €643, and €1,200.