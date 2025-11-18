All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Linux-Ready KSTR-IMX93 SBC Debuts With Wi-Fi 6, Cellular IoT, and 802.15.4 Connectivity

Nov 17, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 2,316 views

Conclusive Engineering has introduced the KSTR-IMX93 on Kickstarter, a Linux-capable SBC integrating Wi-Fi 6, cellular IoT, Bluetooth LE 5.4, Zigbee, Thread, GNSS, Gigabit Ethernet, CAN-FD, and PoE in a compact 110 × 55 mm design.

The platform is built around NXP’s i.MX93 application processor, equipped with two Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.7GHz and a Cortex-M33 subsystem for latency-sensitive tasks.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Memory options range from 512MB to 2GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4X, accompanied by up to 128GB of eMMC and a microSD slot for removable storage.


KSTR-IMX93 Block Diagram
(click images to enlarge)
 

Wireless functionality is provided by three Nordic Semiconductor components. According to the specifications, the nRF5340 delivers Bluetooth LE 5.4, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter-readiness.

The nRF9151 introduces LTE-M, NB-IoT, GNSS, and DECT NR+; and the nRF7002 enables dual-band Wi-Fi 6. This configuration allows the SBC to support multiple wireless standards without stacking additional modules or expansion boards.


KSTR-IMX93 Bottom View
(click images to enlarge)
 

Wired interfaces include up to two Gigabit Ethernet ports, CAN-FD, and support for IEEE 802.3af Power-over-Ethernet. Expansion options consist of a Raspberry Pi–compatible GPIO header as well as MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, USB-C OTG, UART, I2C, SPI, and ADC inputs.

The company highlights support for Ubuntu, Yocto, and Buildroot, allowing developers to choose between rapid prototyping and production-oriented distributions. Zephyr RTOS is available on the Cortex-M33 subsystem and on Nordic’s wireless chipsets.


KSTR-IMX93 Pinout
(click images to enlarge)
 

Security features include NXP’s EdgeLock Secure Enclave for authenticated boot and trusted execution, with an optional 0.5-TOPS NPU available for tasks such as anomaly detection or lightweight vision inference.


KSTR-IMX93 Top View
(click images to enlarge)
 

The product page also notes that the SBC uses a Raspberry Pi–compatible header to simplify prototyping with existing accessories. A company representative indicated that full documentation is expected to be available around December.

Specifications listed for the KSTR-IMX93:

  • Processor / SoC:
    • NXP i.MX93
      • 2× Arm Cortex-A55 CPU @ up to 1.7 GHz
      • 1× Arm Cortex-M33 @ 250 MHz (real-time subsystem)
  • Nordic Solutions:
    • nRF5340 (Bluetooth LE 5.4, Thread, Zigbee, Matter-ready)
    • nRF9151 (LTE-M, NB-IoT, GNSS, DECT NR+)
    • nRF7002 (Wi-Fi 6, 2.4/5 GHz)
  • Memory / Storage:
    • LPDDR4 / LPDDR4X: 512 MB, 1 GB, or 2 GB
    • Up to 128 GB eMMC
    • microSD card slot
  • Display:
    • MIPI-DSI
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI2
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • CAN-FD transceiver
    • 4× UART, 3× I2C, 1× SPI
    • Up to 37× i.MX93 GPIO
    • 4× ADC
    • Up to 15× Nordic GPIO
    • 40-pin connector
  • Ethernet:
    • 1× 1 Gbit/s RJ-45
    • 1× 1 Gbit/s with RGMII interface
    • PoE (IEEE 802.3af) supported through RJ-45
  • Wireless Connectivity:
    • LTE Cat-M1 / NB-IoT
    • Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
    • Bluetooth LE 5.4
    • 802.15.4 (Thread / Zigbee)
    • Matter-ready
    • DECT NR+
    • GNSS
    • Built-in eSIM / Soft SIM
  • USB:
    • USB 2.0 OTG Type-C
  • Power:
    • 5V USB Type-C
    • External Li-Ion battery support w/ charging, charge-level monitoring, & temperature monitoring
    • PoE IEEE 802.3af (via RJ-45)
  • Mechanical:
    • 110 × 55 mm

Further Information

Kickstarter pricing is listed across multiple tiers, including €102 for the Super Early Bird, €110 for the Early Bird, €136 for the standard configuration, and additional multi-unit packs at €265, €643, and €1,200.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “Linux-Ready KSTR-IMX93 SBC Debuts With Wi-Fi 6, Cellular IoT, and 802.15.4 Connectivity”

  1. Ben says:
    Nov. 19, 2025 at 5:38 am

    Compulab product is available with similar functionality: https://www.compulab.com/products/sbcs/sbc-iot-link-nxp-i-mx93-internet-of-things-single-board-computer/#evalkit

    Reply

Please comment here...