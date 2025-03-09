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Linux Micro Development Board Now Features 8GB eMMC and PoE Support

Mar 8, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 814 views

The Luckfox Lyra Ultra is the latest addition to the Lyra series, featuring the RK3506B processor with a tri-core ARM Cortex-A7 and Cortex-M0 architecture. With its expanded storage, additional memory, built-in wireless connectivity in the Ultra W variant, and PoE support, the Lyra Ultra builds on previous models while maintaining compatibility within the Lyra series.

The board includes 512MB DDR3L RAM and 8GB eMMC storage, offering increased memory and onboard storage compared to earlier versions. It retains the same processor as previous models, ensuring consistent performance while expanding its feature set.

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Luckfox Lyra Ultra Features
(click image to enlarge)

The board supports a DSI display interface with MIPI CSI 2-lane connectivity, making it compatible with display modules. It includes a USB-A port along with an MX1.25 4P USB header, which allows for additional USB device connections. Network connectivity is provided through a 100 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet port, while the Lyra Ultra W variant introduces 2.4G WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2/BLE for wireless communication.

The design integrates PoE module support, enabling power delivery through Ethernet. Additional hardware features include a GPIO header, an RTC battery connector, and a speaker header that supports an 8Ω 1W speaker. The board also includes a USB HUB chip (CH334F) and an Ethernet PHY chip (CH182H2) to ensure stable data transmission.


Rockchip Matrix IO design
(click image to enlarge)

Compared to previous models such as the Luckfox Lyra, Lyra B, and Lyra Plus, the Lyra Ultra offers several enhancements. Earlier models relied on microSD cards or SPI NAND flash (256MB) for storage, whereas the Lyra Ultra integrates 8GB eMMC storage. Wireless connectivity was not built into earlier models, but the Lyra Ultra W version includes WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 by default.

The Lyra Plus was the first to introduce DSI display support, which is also present in the Lyra Ultra, but with expanded memory and processing capabilities. Additionally, PoE module support and RTC battery integration were not available in earlier models, further improving the flexibility of this release.


Luckfox Lyra Ultra Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The RJ45 Ethernet port, USB-A, and USB HUB expansion provide multiple connectivity options. The Type-C connector simplifies development by supporting power supply and program burning, while the BOOT and RESET buttons facilitate firmware management by enabling download mode and system reboots.

For GPIOs, the board includes 29 RM_IO pins and 4 GPIO pins, supporting flexible peripheral connections. The low-speed interfaces leverage Rockchip’s Matrix I/O design, which enables multiplexing up to 98 function signals on GPIO pins. This allows configuration of interfaces such as PWM, UART, I2C, SPI, and I2S, enhancing the board’s adaptability for various applications.


Luckfox Lyra Ultra Models
(click image to enlarge)

LUCKFOX provides a Wiki with documentation, including sections such as Getting Started, Buildroot System User Guide, Ubuntu System User Guide, Linux Development, and more. This ensures users have access to resources for setup and development.

Further information

The Luckfox Lyra Ultra is available in two variants on the LUCKFOX website and through the Waveshare distributor. The Wi-Fi-enabled model is priced at $22.99, while the non-Wi-Fi version costs $18.99. The PoE module is available separately for $6.00, and a compatible 10.1-inch DSI LCD display is offered for an additional $44.00.

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