Linux Micro Development Board Now Features 8GB eMMC and PoE Support

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The Luckfox Lyra Ultra is the latest addition to the Lyra series, featuring the RK3506B processor with a tri-core ARM Cortex-A7 and Cortex-M0 architecture. With its expanded storage, additional memory, built-in wireless connectivity in the Ultra W variant, and PoE support, the Lyra Ultra builds on previous models while maintaining compatibility within the Lyra series.

The board includes 512MB DDR3L RAM and 8GB eMMC storage, offering increased memory and onboard storage compared to earlier versions. It retains the same processor as previous models, ensuring consistent performance while expanding its feature set.