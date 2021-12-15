Linux-driven ADAS fleet computer looks out and in

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

VIA’s “Mobile360 M800 Video Telematics System” for ADAS and fleet management runs Linux on an AI-boosted dual-core Cortex-A7 SoC. The IP67-protected system is accompanied by driver-facing and front-facing cameras.



VIA Technologies has lately been focusing on its Mobile360 in-vehicle systems for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Its new VIA Mobile360 M800 Video Telematics System enables fleet operators to add “cutting-edge collision alert and driver monitoring capabilities to buses, trucks, and other large vehicles,” says VIA.

The Mobile360 M800 comprises an ultra-compact IP67-rated system, a front-facing ADAS camera, and an interior-facing driver camera. The in-vehicle system can detect potential dangers on the road, as well as signs of driver distraction, drowsiness, smoking, and smartphone usage.







Mobile360 M800 in use with (l-to-r) ADAS display, DMS cam, and ADAS cam. At right are kit contents.

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



An optional ADAS display delivers visual and audio alerts when the system detects pedestrians and other vehicles within hazardous range. VIA AI technology used on the system includes FCW (forward collision warning), LDW (lane departure warning), and DMS (driver monitoring system) detection.

The system ships with a Linux BSP and the VIA Fleet SDK and EVK “to enable smooth integration” with public cloud platforms including AWS and Microsoft Azure, says VIA. You also get a 30-day demo trial of the VIA Fleet Cloud Management Portal, including 50 hours of live streaming using Amazon KVS for evaluating real-time vehicle tracking, trip history, and collision alerts with video upload.







Mobile360 M800, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Mobile360 M800 runs Linux on an unnamed, dual-core Cortex-A7 SoC equipped with a Deep Learning Accelerator. There are several dual -A7 SoCs out there such as Renesas’ RZ/G1 and ST’s STM32MP1 , but none that we know of with a Deep Learning Accelerator.

The 194.6 x 178 x 53.8mm system is equipped with 1GB DDR3, 512MB SPI NAND, and a microSD slot for up to 512GB. The IP67-protected computer offers M12 connectors for 10/100 Ethernet, DIO (for debug), CAN/COM (TX/RX for RS-232), and a combination 9-36VDC input and CAN interface with ACC/IGN with support for OBDII and J1939 telematics protocols. A J1939 cable is included.







Mobile360 M800 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Another M12 connector is supplied for a display connector to the optional ADAS display, which includes a mic and speaker. M12 is also used for 3x AHD ports for the standard FOV-103° DMS and FOV-60.8° ADAS cameras, both with IP67 protection and HD resolution.

The Mobile360 M800 is equipped with 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Beidou, and a mini-PCIe slot for 4G modules. The wireless features are supported with a micro-SIM slot, 4x antenna connectors, and a 2-in-1 antenna module. Other features include a 6-Axis IMU, reset button, and power LED.

The 1.43 kg system has a -20 to 70°C operating range with 0~95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Vibration and shock resistance comply with ISO-16750-3 Test VII.

The Mobile360 M800 follows the Jetson TX2 powered VIA Mobile360 L900 and the VIA Mobile360 M810, which runs Linux on a Snapdragon 820E. Other more specialized Mobile360 systems include the VIA Mobile360 D700 Drive Recorder, which runs Linux on a dual-core A53 Novatek NT96685T, and the VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit, which mates Android with an unnamed octa-core SoC.



Further information

The VIA Mobile360 M800 Video Telematics System is available now, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in VIA’s announcement and product page.

