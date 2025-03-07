LILYGO Upgrades T-Watch S3 with GPS and a 940mAh Battery

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LILYGO has introduced the T-Watch S3 Plus, an upgraded version of its ESP32-based smartwatch. While maintaining the open-source flexibility of its predecessor, this new model adds GPS positioning, a larger 940mAh battery, and refined hardware features. It supports Arduino-IDE and VS Code making it an adaptable platform for developers and hobbyists.

The T-Watch S3 Plus is powered by an ESP32-S3 SoC, featuring dual-core Xtensa LX7 processors clocked at 240 MHz, 16MB of Flash storage, and 8MB of PSRAM. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0.