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LILYGO Upgrades T-Watch S3 with GPS and a 940mAh Battery

Mar 6, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 814 views

LILYGO has introduced the T-Watch S3 Plus, an upgraded version of its ESP32-based smartwatch. While maintaining the open-source flexibility of its predecessor, this new model adds GPS positioning, a larger 940mAh battery, and refined hardware features. It supports Arduino-IDE and VS Code making it an adaptable platform for developers and hobbyists.

The T-Watch S3 Plus is powered by an ESP32-S3 SoC, featuring dual-core Xtensa LX7 processors clocked at 240 MHz, 16MB of Flash storage, and 8MB of PSRAM. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0.

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T-Watch S3 Plus
(click image to enlarge)

For improved interaction, the device includes a 1.54-inch capacitive touch LCD (ST7789V) and a DRV2605 haptic driver motor. Additional onboard features include a PDM microphone, a MAX98357A Class D audio amplifier, and a 12-bit BMA423 triaxial acceleration sensor. The watch also integrates an infrared (IR) sensor (IO02), which could be used for remote control or proximity detection.

 
T-Watch S3 Plus (left) & T-Watch S3 (right) Dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The SX1262 LoRa transceiver supports long-range communication, with frequency options including North America (915MHz), Europe (868MHz), China and Russia (433MHz), and a 2.4 GHz version for shorter range but higher data rates.

The MIA-M10Q GPS module supports real-time positioning using multiple satellite constellations, including BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS/QZSS. It communicates via UART (TX: IO41, RX: IO42) and also supports I2C connectivity.

T-Watch S3 Plus Features
(click image to enlarge)

Power management is handled by the AXP2101 PMU, and the device integrates a 940mAh lithium polymer battery for extended operation. The watch also includes a USB OTG port, which provides expanded peripheral connectivity and debugging options.

For documentation, LILYGO has provided the T-Watch S3 GitHub repository with firmware updates and support for the LoRa module in Arduino.

Further information

The T-Watch S3 Plus is available for $58.74 through LILYGO’s official online store, while the previous T-Watch S3 was priced at $42.98.

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