LILYGO Updates T-Beam 1W With Fourth-Generation Semtech LR2021 LoRa RadioNov 26, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 547 views
The T-Beam 1W2 is a revised ESP32-S3-based development board featuring the Semtech LR2021 transceiver. The new model retains the familiar T-Beam form factor while introducing fourth-generation LoRa technology and additional modulation capabilities.
The board follows the original T-Beam 1W, which featured the Semtech SX1262 transceiver and was covered by LinuxGizmos in late 2025. Both versions are based on the dual-core Tensilica LX7 architecture of the ESP32-S3, with 16MB of flash, 8MB of PSRAM, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5 LE.
T-Beam 1W2 LoRa features
The main hardware update is the LR2021 transceiver, which is part of Semtech’s LoRa Plus family and operates across sub-GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands. One of its notable additions is Fast Long-Range Communication (FLRC) modulation, which enables data rates of up to 2.6Mbps at the transceiver level.
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LR2021 block diagram
According to Semtech, the higher data rate enables the transmission of larger payloads, such as images, in addition to conventional telemetry and positioning data.
T-Beam 1W2 package contents
The transceiver also implements FSK, OOK, O-QPSK, and LR-FHSS modulation schemes in addition to conventional LoRa. LILYGO currently lists the T-Beam 1W2 with an operating frequency range of 830–945MHz.
The board retains the general hardware layout of its predecessor, including a front-mounted OLED display, GNSS positioning hardware, and GPIO expansion along both sides. Product images also show two SMA antenna connectors, a rear-mounted cooling fan, and an integrated battery holder.
T-Beam 1W2 main features
For software development, the T-Beam 1W2 can be programmed using Arduino or PlatformIO. LILYGO provides firmware examples and hardware documentation through its LilyGo-LoRa-Series GitHub repository.
Further Information
The T-Beam 1W2 is currently listed on the LILYGO website for $56.41 in the 830–945MHz configuration (H768-B). Additional information about the LR2021 transceiver can be found on the Semtech website.
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