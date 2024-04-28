LILYGO New T-Panel S3 Lite with 4” LCD and Wireless Connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The T-Panel Lite by LILYGO is a compact ESP32S3-based development board designed for makers and hobbyists who are interested in creating IoT projects with a visual display component. This user-friendly tool provides a rich set of features packed into a small form factor with Arduino and MicroPython support.

At the heart of the T-Panel Lite is the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, which boasts a dual-core LX7 microprocessor, providing a balance of power and efficiency for running complex code. The board comes with wireless connectivity options, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE, allowing for easy integration into smart home systems or for remote data monitoring tasks.