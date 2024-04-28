All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
LILYGO New T-Panel S3 Lite with 4” LCD and Wireless Connectivity

Apr 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 125 views

The T-Panel Lite by LILYGO is a compact ESP32S3-based development board designed for makers and hobbyists who are interested in creating IoT projects with a visual display component. This user-friendly tool provides a rich set of features packed into a small form factor with Arduino and MicroPython support.

At the heart of the T-Panel Lite is the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, which boasts a dual-core LX7 microprocessor, providing a balance of power and efficiency for running complex code. The board comes with wireless connectivity options, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE, allowing for easy integration into smart home systems or for remote data monitoring tasks.

T-Panel S3 Lite main features
(click image to enlarge)

For developers, the board supports programming with Arduino, PlatformIO-IDE, and MicroPython, making it accessible whether you prefer high-level scripting or low-level C/C++ development. With 16MB of flash and 8MB PSRAM, there’s plenty of room for applications and data. The relevant GitHub repository can be found here more more details.

The T-Panel Lite features a 4.0″ 460×460 IPS ST7701S LCD display, which offers clear images and a wide range of colors, up to 262K. The interface is 3-wire SPI+18-bit RGB, ensuring high-speed data transfer and vivid color rendering for complex graphical user interfaces or displaying rich media content.

T-Panel S3 Lite interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For user interaction, the board supports capacitive touch, and it’s also equipped with a boot button and two key inputs for additional control methods. Expansion is standard with a Micro SD card slot for additional storage and a Type-C USB port for programming and debugging.

The board layout of the T-Panel Lite is designed with clear labeling of pins and connections that streamline the process of integrating peripherals and sensors. Dedicated pinouts for the LCD connections, touch display, and external expansion are provided, ensuring that developers can leverage the full capabilities of the board with ease.

T-Panel S3 Lite dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

To target different project requirements, the T-Panel Lite also provides a variety of power input options, including a 5V to 1.5V input and 3V3 connections, making it compatible with various external power sources and battery configurations.

Further information

The T-Panel S3 Lite costs $35.99 and can be found on the LILYGO website.

