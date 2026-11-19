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LILYGO has listed two development platforms, the T-Display CM0 and T-CAN485 C5, covering Linux-based touchscreen applications and industrial IoT connectivity. The former uses a quad-core Arm processor with a 4.1-inch AMOLED display, while the latter integrates Espressif’s ESP32-C5 with Wi-Fi 6, CAN bus, RS-485, and Ethernet.

The T-Display CM0 is a Linux-based development terminal built around the Compute Module Zero, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1.0GHz and 512MB of LPDDR2 memory. Its 4.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen has a resolution of 568 × 1232 pixels and uses an RM69A10 display controller.

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T-Display CM0 features

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The device incorporates a Sony IMX219 camera, listed by LILYGO with 2MP and 1080p video capability, alongside an ES8390 audio codec and an XL9535 I/O expander. Additional onboard components include a QMI8658B inertial measurement unit, an RX8130CE real-time clock, and battery charging and monitoring circuitry.

Wired connectivity is handled by a Realtek RTL8152B Ethernet controller, while external interfaces include HDMI output, USB OTG, USB Type-A, UART, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a Qwiic connector for I2C peripherals. A 24-pin expansion interface accommodates an optional keyboard attachment.



T-Display CM0 multiple views

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Wireless connectivity is available through an optional LR2021 LoRa transceiver operating at 2.4GHz and across sub-GHz frequencies from 830 to 945MHz. LILYGO also lists configurations involving an nRF9151 cellular module, although these options are currently unavailable in the product selector.

The device measures 110 × 30 × 58mm and accepts a 5V USB power supply. LILYGO provides Linux Device Tree overlays, hardware documentation, and graphical interface software through its GitHub repositories.



T-Display CM0 pinout

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On the other hand, the T-CAN485 C5 is an industrial IoT development board built around Espressif’s ESP32-C5 microcontroller, with 16MB flash and 8MB PSRAM. Wireless connectivity includes dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread networks.



T-CAN485 C5 multiple views

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For industrial communication, the board incorporates an SN65HVD251DR CAN transceiver with data rates up to 1Mbps and a MAX13487E half-duplex RS-485 transceiver with automatic direction control. Wired networking is handled by a W5500 Ethernet controller connected through SPI.

Additional interfaces include a 0–10V analog input, a 3.3–24V digital input, a microSD card slot, and a Qwiic connector. An onboard WS2812 RGB LED provides visual status indication, while dedicated boot and reset buttons simplify development.



T-CAN485 C5 features

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Measuring 128 × 62 × 17mm, the board accepts a 7–24V DC input through a terminal connector or 5V through USB. Development resources are available for Arduino IDE, Visual Studio Code, and Espressif’s ESP-IDF framework, with hardware documentation and sample code provided through LILYGO’s GitHub repository.

Further Information

Both development boards are listed on LILYGO’s online store. The T-Display CM0 is priced at $160.36 for the selected main-unit configuration with LR2021 LoRa, while the T-CAN485 C5 is listed at $27.04.