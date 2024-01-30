LicheeRV Nano: Affordable Thumb-Sized Embedded RISC-V Computer with Upcoming Linux Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sipeed introduces four compact open-source development boards powered by the SOPHGO SG2002 with RISC-V architecture. These innovative boards come equipped with camera support, RJ45 connectivity with 100Mbps capability, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 for robust wireless performance.

The product page mentions that this device features the dual core SOPHGO SG2002 processor with the following architecture:

SOPHGO SG2002 — Selectable: C906 RISC-V (up to 1GHz) or Arm Cortex-A53; RISC-V C906 (up to 700MHz) co-processor

The LicheeRV Nano boasts versatile multimedia capabilities, including a 4-lane MIPI CSI input for cameras, a 2-lane MIPI DSI output for displays (compatible with 6-pin capacitive touch screens), and audio enhancements with an onboard MEMS microphone and 1W speaker amplifier.