LicheeRV Nano: Affordable Thumb-Sized Embedded RISC-V Computer with Upcoming Linux Support

Jan 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 142 views

Sipeed introduces four compact open-source development boards powered by the SOPHGO SG2002 with RISC-V architecture. These innovative boards come equipped with camera support, RJ45 connectivity with 100Mbps capability, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 for robust wireless performance.

The product page mentions that this device features the dual core SOPHGO SG2002 processor with the following architecture:

  • SOPHGO SG2002 — Selectable: C906 RISC-V (up to 1GHz) or Arm Cortex-A53; RISC-V C906 (up to 700MHz) co-processor

The LicheeRV Nano boasts versatile multimedia capabilities, including a 4-lane MIPI CSI input for cameras, a 2-lane MIPI DSI output for displays (compatible with 6-pin capacitive touch screens), and audio enhancements with an onboard MEMS microphone and 1W speaker amplifier.

Equipped with a built-in 1TOPS@INT8 NPU and compatibility with 4-megapixel cameras, the LicheeRV Nano can be used in AI vision applications, as stated by Sipeed. Additionally, it offers convenient storage with a MicroSD card slot located on the bottom side of the board.

 
Offering flexible connectivity options, the W/WE series provides dual-band 2.4G/5.8G Wi-Fi6 and BLE 5 support, while the 4E/WE series offers 100Mbps Ethernet. The board also features a USB2.0 OTG Type-C port and two 14-pin 2.54mm pin headers for additional I/O integration.

As shown in the table below, the LicheeRV-Nano-WE is the variant that includes all the offered peripherals such as Mic, Wi-Fi/BT5 and an Ethernet port.

The company says it has plans to integrate mainline Linux support into its open-source Linux SDK for the LicheeRV Nano. Furthermore, the board’s 2Gbit memory capacity enables it to manage basic Debian desktop systems, making it possible choice for lightweight computing tasks.

Future technical documentation might be found on Sipeed’s Wiki pages and their GitHub repository.

Specifications listed for the Sipeed LicheeRV Nano include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2Gbit (256MByte) DDR3
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Audio:
    • Onboard MEMS mic
    • 1W Speaker amplifier
  • Display:
    • 2-lane MIPI DSI output
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 w/ 100Mbps support
    • Dual band 2.4GHz/5.8GHz Wi-Fi6 & BLE 5.4
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x 14-pin GPIO headers
    • 1x User LED
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x Power LED
  • Operating Temperature:
  • Dimensions:
    • 22.9 x 35.6mm

Further information

The Sipeed LicheeRV Nano is available at prices ranging from $8.90 to $13.90, with the LicheeRV-Nano-WE being the highest-priced variant. For more detailed information, visit the product page on AliExpress.

