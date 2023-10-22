All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
LicheeConsole4A compact laptop with RISC-V can now be preordered

Oct 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 995 views

The LicheeConsole4A is a small laptop from the Lichee Pi 4A lineup built with a Lichee Pi 4A RISC-V processor and equipped with 16GB memory. This device comes with multiple storage options and wireless connectivity support.

Similarly as the Lichee Pi 4A SBC and the Lichee Cluster 4A covered a few months ago, the LicheeConsole4A incorporates the LM4A module based on the Alibaba TH1520.

  • TH1520 — RISC-V 64GCV C910 x4 (up to 2.0GHz); 4TOPS@INT8 NPU (up to 1GHz)


TH1520 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the LicheeConsole4A comes equipped with 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. In addition, it boasts 128GB of eMMC storage for files and applications. For even more storage, the device supports external NGFF SSDs.

   
LicheeConsole4A demo
(click image to enlarge)

The LicheeConsole4A sports a 7-inch 1280 x 800 LCD display with capacitive touch screen capabilities for intuitive interaction. The keyboard includes a RedPoint input located near the spacebar.

 
LicheeConsole4A
(click image to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, the small computer supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Additionally, there’s an optional Gigabit Ethernet port for wired networking. The device also offers USB 3.0 Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as a USB 2.0 Type-A port for various peripheral connections.

Furthermore, Sipeed indicates that the device is able to support programs such as Visual Studio Code and KICAD.

Specifications listed for the LicheeConsole4A include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16GB LPDDR4X
    • 128GB eMMC + external NGFF SSD
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 7” 1280 x 800 LCD 
    • 1x Mini HDMI
    • 3.5mm headphone connector
    • MEMS MIC + StereoSpeaker
  • Camera:
    • 2MP Front Camera
  • Connectivity:
    • WiFi6 + BT5.4
    • 1x GbE (optional)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB2.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB3.0 Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 72-keys Keyboard 
    • RedPoint
  • Power:
  • Mechanical:
    • Aluminum alloy case
    • 18 x 14 x 2 cm
    • 650g

Further information

Sipeed recently mentioned on Twitter that these products will soon be in their AliExpress store. The company also mentioned sometime ago that the price for the LicheeConsole4A will start from $299.00. The product page can be found here.

