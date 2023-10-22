LicheeConsole4A compact laptop with RISC-V can now be preordered

LicheeConsole4A compact laptop with RISC-V can now be preorderedOct 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 995 views
The LicheeConsole4A is a small laptop from the Lichee Pi 4A lineup built with a Lichee Pi 4A RISC-V processor and equipped with 16GB memory. This device comes with multiple storage options and wireless connectivity support.
Similarly as the Lichee Pi 4A SBC and the Lichee Cluster 4A covered a few months ago, the LicheeConsole4A incorporates the LM4A module based on the Alibaba TH1520.
- TH1520 — RISC-V 64GCV C910 x4 (up to 2.0GHz); 4TOPS@INT8 NPU (up to 1GHz)