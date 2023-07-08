Lichee Pi 4A available with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC

Lichee Pi 4A available with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMCJul 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 423 views
Sipeed recently launched new variants of the Lichee Pi 4A with more RAM and eMMC storage. This RISC-V based SBC comes with 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 4K display output and support for wireless networking.
At the heart of the Lichee Pi 4A is the TH1520 System-on-Chip, built on a 12nm process and featuring the RISC-V 2.0G C910 quad-core architecture.
- TH1520 — RISC-V 64GCV C910 x4 (up to 2.0GHz); [email protected] NPU (up to 1GHz)