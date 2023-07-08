All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Lichee Pi 4A available with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC

Jul 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 423 views

Sipeed recently launched new variants of the Lichee Pi 4A with more RAM and eMMC storage. This RISC-V based SBC comes with 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 4K display output and support for wireless networking.

At the heart of the Lichee Pi 4A is the TH1520 System-on-Chip, built on a 12nm process and featuring the RISC-V 2.0G C910 quad-core architecture. 

TH1520 SoC and LPi4 block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The GPU offers up to 50.7GFLOPS of processing power and supports OpenGL ES 3.0/3.1/3.2, OpenCL 1.1/1.2/2.0, and Vulkan 1.1/1.2.


LPi4 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

With memory options ranging from 4GB to 16GB of 64-bit LPDDR4X-3733 RAM. It also offers storage flexibility with support for MicroSD cards as well as 16GB to 128GB eMMC storage options.

 
Lichee Pi 4A
(click image to enlarge)

According to the Lichee Pi 4A datasheet, the GPIO expansion header provides access to  interfaces such as 3x UART, 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 1x 5V, 1x 3.3V, 2x GND, etc.

The product page indicates that the Lichee Pi 4A supports various operating systems, including Debian, OpenWRT, and Android. For additional technical documentation refer to the Wiki pages (work in progress) and this Slackware repository.

Specifications listed for the Lichee Pi 4A include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 128 GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
    • Stereo Speaker, PDM MIC
  • Camera:
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 (optional PoE)
    • WiFi4 + BT5 or WiFi6 + BT5
    • 1x Antenna connector
  • I/O Interface:
    • 2x 10-Pin expansion header
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB2.0 Type-C
  • Power: 
    • 5V/2A DC (USB Type-C or PoE)
  • OS:
    • Debian
    • OpenWRT
    • Android
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical: 
    • 85 x 103mm

Further information

The Lichee 4A variant with 16GB/128GB eMMC costs $179.00 while the 8GB/32GB variant costs $135.00. The aluminum case appears to cost $10.80 according to the product page which can be found on AliExpress.

One response to “Lichee Pi 4A available with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC”

  1. Mike Eff says:
    Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:13 pm

    A lot of I/O on this SBC with the prominent exception of PCIe and NVMe.
    Does the dev have a road map?

Please comment here...