Lichee Pi 4A available with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB eMMC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sipeed recently launched new variants of the Lichee Pi 4A with more RAM and eMMC storage. This RISC-V based SBC comes with 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 4K display output and support for wireless networking.

At the heart of the Lichee Pi 4A is the TH1520 System-on-Chip, built on a 12nm process and featuring the RISC-V 2.0G C910 quad-core architecture.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

