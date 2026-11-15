Librem 5 v2 Linux smartphone adopts eight-core RISC-V processor

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Purism is turning to RISC-V for the next generation of its Librem 5 Linux smartphone. The upcoming Librem 5 v2 replaces the original model’s Arm-based processor with an eight-core SpacemiT K1, while retaining its modular, repairable design and hardware privacy switches. The company has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund development, with deliveries targeted for 2028.

Compared with its predecessor, the new model is expected to deliver better performance, lower operating temperatures, and longer battery life. Purism is retaining the original chassis to simplify repairs and allow existing owners to upgrade certain hardware components.

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K1 SoC block diagram

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The planned hardware includes a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 720 × 1440 pixels. Memory increases from 3GB to 8GB, accompanied by 128GB of internal storage and an SD card interface rated at up to 80MB/s. The SD card slot can also be used to boot an operating system independently of internal storage.



Librem 5 v2 hardware timeline

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Other hardware specifications include a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a removable 4,500mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. USB Type-C provides charging and external display connectivity, while an integrated smart card slot adds another option for security-related applications.

The modular architecture uses separate cards for cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, allowing these components to be removed or replaced. Three hardware kill switches independently disable the cellular modem, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and microphones/cameras. The handset is also planned with dual-SIM functionality, although Purism is still evaluating the final configuration of its second SIM interface.



Librem 5 v2 software timeline

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Cellular connectivity will initially rely on an improved 4G modem, with a future 5G module planned. The company intends to maintain compatibility with existing Librem 5 hardware where practical, including potential upgrades for current owners.

On the software side, the Librem 5 v2 will run PureOS, Purism’s Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution. The platform provides native Linux applications, with additional software accessible through web applications and Android compatibility layers such as Waydroid.



Librem 5 v2 features

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However, the transition to RISC-V still requires substantial development. Purism identifies graphics acceleration, mainline Linux peripheral drivers, power management, browser performance, and Arm64 application compatibility among the areas requiring further work. Development plans include porting drivers from the processor vendor’s Linux 6.6 kernel and optimizing graphics functionality for mobile use.

Further Information

As reported by Liliputing, Purism is funding the Librem 5 v2 through a crowdfunding campaign targeting 2,500 orders by February 15, 2027. The smartphone is available to backers for $1,599, with beta units expected in late 2027 and production deliveries targeted for approximately May 2028.