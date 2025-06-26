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Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

Jun 25, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 263 views

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

The Alta board, launched in 2023, is based on the Amlogic A311D SoC, which combines four Arm Cortex-A73 cores with two Cortex-A53 cores, a Mali-G52 GPU, and a 5-TOPS NPU for AI acceleration. Meanwhile, the Solitude board was introduced in 2024 and uses the Amlogic S905D3 processor, featuring four Cortex-A55 cores, a lighter GPU, and a 1+ TOPS NPU.

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AML-A311D-CC Alta
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of hardware, the Alta offers 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, HDMI 2.1 output, DSI and CSI connectors, and multiple USB 3.0 ports. It supports power input via USB-C, header, or PoE. The Solitude, also configurable up to 4GB LPDDR4, includes similar I/O with Gigabit Ethernet, display and camera interfaces, and GPIO compatibility with the Raspberry Pi ecosystem.

  
AML-S905D3-CC
(click image to enlarge)

The latest firmware update introduces gzip-compressed boot images, an upgrade to U-Boot v2025.07, and preliminary support for firmware capsules. Notably, Wake-on-LAN functionality has been added to the Solitude board.


Alta AML-A311D-CC bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

According to Libre Computer, Fedora 42 Live boots successfully on both devices. However, Debian 12 lacks a working network driver during installation, and Debian 13’s graphical installer fails, though serial installation is functional.

Further Information

For additional details, see the latest announcement from Libre Computer.

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PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support”

  1. Shane says:
    Jun. 25, 2025 at 11:48 pm

    Many LLM’s need 8Gb of RAM or more. Another version with more than 4Gb of RAM should be offered.

    Reply

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