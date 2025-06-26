Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

The Alta board, launched in 2023, is based on the Amlogic A311D SoC, which combines four Arm Cortex-A73 cores with two Cortex-A53 cores, a Mali-G52 GPU, and a 5-TOPS NPU for AI acceleration. Meanwhile, the Solitude board was introduced in 2024 and uses the Amlogic S905D3 processor, featuring four Cortex-A55 cores, a lighter GPU, and a 1+ TOPS NPU.