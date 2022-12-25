Lenovo reveals Mini PC equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This week, Lenovo released details about their upcoming consumer products including their newest IdeaCentre Mini PC. The Lenovo’s 01IRH8 will integrate Intel’s latest 13th Gen Processors, support for Gen4 SSD storage, Wi-Fi6 and other peripherals.

Lenovo’s press release mentioned that this Mini-PC will support “up to next-gen Intel Core i7 processors.” To be more specific, VideoCardz.com mentions that the 01IRH8 will come equipped with the Intel Core i7-13700H or the Intel Core i5-13500H processor along with Iris Xe Graphics.