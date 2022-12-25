All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Lenovo reveals Mini PC equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Dec 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 441 views

This week, Lenovo released details about their upcoming consumer products including their newest IdeaCentre Mini PC. The Lenovo’s 01IRH8 will integrate Intel’s latest 13th Gen Processors, support for Gen4 SSD storage, Wi-Fi6 and other peripherals.

Lenovo’s press release mentioned that this Mini-PC will support “up to next-gen Intel Core i7 processors.” To be more specific, VideoCardz.com mentions that the 01IRH8 will come equipped with the Intel Core i7-13700H or the Intel Core i5-13500H processor along with Iris Xe Graphics.

IdeaCentre Mini front
(click images to enlarge)

According to the spec listed available on the press release, the IdeaCentre Mini PC can be configured with 8GB/16GB of DDR4 and 256GB/512GB/1TB of Gen4 SSD storage. 

The front of the Mini PC features two USB 3.2 Gen2, one Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The rear side of the PC shows one DisplayPort 1.4b, one HDMI 2.1, one Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0, one USB 3.2 Gen2 and USB 2.0 port.

     
IdeaCentre Mini side view (left) and rear view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For networking, the IdeaCentre Mini provides a 2.5GbE LAN port and support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2/5.0.

This product also seems to feature a 150W built-in PSU and a “dual-vortex cooling fan.”

Specifications listed for IdeaCentre Mini include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4 (up to 6GB)
    • 2 x Gen4 SSD (up to 1TB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4b
    • 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
    • 1x Combo Audio Jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G LAN (RJ45)
    • Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax)
    • Bluetooth 5.2/5.0
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 1x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0
  • Software:
    • Windows 11 Pro (select markets only)
    • Windows 11 Home
  • Power:
    • 150W built-in PSU
  • Dimensions/Weight:
    • 7.68” x 7.52” x 1.53”
    • 1.81 kg

 Further information

The IdeaCentre Mini is estimated to be launched in Q2 of 2023 and it might start at $649.99. Refer to Lenovo’s latest press release for more information.

