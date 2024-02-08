All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Laird Connectivity Expands Bluetooth LE Portfolio with Nordic nRF54 SoCs

Feb 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 91 views

Laird Connectivity’s BL54L15 and BL54H20 series, leveraging Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54 silicon, provides enhanced wireless capabilities with support for Bluetooth LE 5.4, 802.15.4, and NFC. Additionally, offers compatibility with Zephyr RTOS and Nordic nRF Connect SDK, broadening their application scope in advanced wireless solutions.

The BL54L15 series, powered by Nordic’s nRF54L15 SoC, is a testament to technological advancement. This series enhances the capabilities of its predecessor, the nRF52 series, offering superior processing power, expanded memory, and innovative peripherals.

Equipped with a 128MHz ARM Cortex M33 and a 128MHz RISC-V coprocessor, backed by 1.5 MB non-volatile memory and 256 KB RAM, the BL54L15 modules offer double the processing power compared to the previous BL654 series based on nRF52840.

This series supports robust Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 with NFC A-Tag implementation. It emphasizes security, aiming for PSA Certified level 3, with features like Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update.

   
BL54L15 Series
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the BL54H20 series, featuring the Nordic nRF54H20 SoC comes with multi-core MCU architecture. This series integrates 2x ARM Cortex-M33 and 2x RISC-V coprocessors, each optimized for specific workloads, and is enhanced with a significant memory upgrade, boasting 2MB of non-volatile memory and 1MB RAM.

The BL54H20 series supports Bluetooth LE 5.4, LE Audio, Bluetooth Mesh, and 802.15.4 protocols including Thread and Matter, offering a wide range of communication options. Meanwhile, the BL54L15 modules are notably compact, measuring just 14 mm x 10 mm x 1.6 mm.

Designed for PSA Certified level 3, the series includes integrated tamper sensors and supports Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update. It operates within a wide temperature range (-40 to 105°C).

 
BL54H20 Series
(click image to enlarge)

The BL54L15 and BL54H20 series offer development versatility with Canvas Software Suite, Nordic SDK, or Zephyr RTOS, and feature convenient Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) updates via MCUboot and Zephyr. Their multi-core MCU design enables hostless operation, reducing costs, and both are pending international certifications, ensuring global compliance.

Laird Connectivity BL54H20 & BL54L15 Series
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The company invites interested customers to reach out for early samples of the BL54H20 and BL54L15 Series. For detailed information and specifications, refer to the respective product pages of these series.

