Laird Connectivity Expands Bluetooth LE Portfolio with Nordic nRF54 SoCs

Laird Connectivity Expands Bluetooth LE Portfolio with Nordic nRF54 SoCsFeb 7, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 91 views
The BL54L15 series, powered by Nordic’s nRF54L15 SoC, is a testament to technological advancement. This series enhances the capabilities of its predecessor, the nRF52 series, offering superior processing power, expanded memory, and innovative peripherals.
Equipped with a 128MHz ARM Cortex M33 and a 128MHz RISC-V coprocessor, backed by 1.5 MB non-volatile memory and 256 KB RAM, the BL54L15 modules offer double the processing power compared to the previous BL654 series based on nRF52840.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
This series supports robust Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 with NFC A-Tag implementation. It emphasizes security, aiming for PSA Certified level 3, with features like Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update.