Laird Connectivity Expands Bluetooth LE Portfolio with Nordic nRF54 SoCs

Laird Connectivity’s BL54L15 and BL54H20 series, leveraging Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54 silicon, provides enhanced wireless capabilities with support for Bluetooth LE 5.4, 802.15.4, and NFC. Additionally, offers compatibility with Zephyr RTOS and Nordic nRF Connect SDK, broadening their application scope in advanced wireless solutions.

The BL54L15 series, powered by Nordic’s nRF54L15 SoC, is a testament to technological advancement. This series enhances the capabilities of its predecessor, the nRF52 series, offering superior processing power, expanded memory, and innovative peripherals.

Equipped with a 128MHz ARM Cortex M33 and a 128MHz RISC-V coprocessor, backed by 1.5 MB non-volatile memory and 256 KB RAM, the BL54L15 modules offer double the processing power compared to the previous BL654 series based on nRF52840.

This series supports robust Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 with NFC A-Tag implementation. It emphasizes security, aiming for PSA Certified level 3, with features like Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update.