Kontron presents Thin mITX motherboard for 12th/13th Intel CoreTM CPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The K3831-H Thin mITX is the latest Kontron’s motherboard powered by Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 and Intel Pentium/Celeron processor series. Some of the key features on this product are its DDR5 memory support, dual GbE ports and multiple display interfaces.

Equipped with 2 SODIMM Sockets DDR5-5600, the K3831-H supports a maximum of 64GB of Dual Channel unbuffered non-ECC memory. For storage options, the K3831-H Thin mITX offers two SATA-600 ports and supports M.2 PCIe/NVME and M.2 wireless modules.