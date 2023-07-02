All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Kontron presents Thin mITX motherboard for 12th/13th Intel CoreTM CPUs

Jul 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 82 views

The K3831-H Thin mITX is the latest Kontron’s motherboard powered by Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 and Intel Pentium/Celeron processor series. Some of the key features on this product are its DDR5 memory support, dual GbE ports and multiple display interfaces.

Equipped with 2 SODIMM Sockets DDR5-5600, the K3831-H supports a maximum of 64GB of Dual Channel unbuffered non-ECC memory. For storage options, the K3831-H Thin mITX offers two SATA-600 ports and supports M.2 PCIe/NVME and M.2 wireless modules.

K3831-H Thin mITX block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The integrated Intel UHD Graphics 7xx (depending on processor) supports a variety of display outputs for example 1x DisplayPort V1.4a, 1x HDMI V2.0b, and Dual-Channel LVDS.


K3831-H Thin mITX peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The system incorporates the Realtek ALC256 High Definition Audio Codec, providing high-quality audio output. It supports [email protected] stereo speaker output and includes Line-In/Line-Out ports, as well as front panel audio connectivity via a header.


K3831-H Thin mITX
(click image to enlarge)

This Kontron motherboard also features a Realtek RTL8111E and a Intel GbE LAN with 10/100/1000 MBit/s capability, support for Wake-on-LAN, Link Status Change and Magic Packet, PXE, and BIOS MAC Address Display.

Specifications listed for the Kontron K3831-H include:

  • Chipset:
    • Intel H610 Express Chipset
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x SODIMM Socket DDR5-5600 Dual Channel unbuffered non-ECC
    • 2x SATA-600
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x DisplayPort V1.4a
    • 1x HDMI V2.0b
    • Dual-Channel (24-bit) LVDS
    • Line-In / Line-Out
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230/2242
    • 1x M.2 2230
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232
    • 1x 8-bit GPIO 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Other Features:
    • Integrated TPM 2.0
    • RTC
    • 1x CPU-fan connector
    • 1x System-fan
  • OS:
    • MS Windows 10/11, MS Windows 10 IOTG
    • Linux-64
  • BIOS:
    • AMI Aptio 5.x (UEFI) BIOS
  • Power:
    • 19 to 24V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 10°C – 50°C
  • Mechanical: 
    • 170 x 170mm
    • 5%-85% Humidity

Further information

Kontron states that the first K3831-H will be available from September 2023. See the product page for more information.

