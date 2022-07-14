All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Kontron 3.5” SBC powered by Intel Atom X6000E Series

Jul 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 216 views

Last month, Kontron unveiled their 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by a variety of Intel processors. The 3.5”- SBC-EKL can accommodate processors from the Atom X6000E series, the Celeron J6000/N6000 series and the Pentium J6000/N6000 series.

The 3.5”- SBC-EKL is capable of supporting the following Intel processors:

  • Intel Atom (x6211E) – Dual Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.3/3.0 GHz, 6W TDP
  • Intel Atom (x6212RE) – Dual Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.2 GHz, 6W TDP
  • Intel Atom (x6425RE) – Quad Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.9 GHz, 12W TDP
  • Intel Atom (x6427FE) – Quad Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.9 GHz, 12W TDP
  • Intel Celeron (J6413) – Quad Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.8/3.0 GHz, 10W TDP

The memory system can handle up to 32GB DDR4 3200 via SO-DIMM sockets and for storage there are one SATA 3.0, one M.2 Key, one Key E, and one Key M. Moreover, there is support for a B2B connector for two PCIe x2 and other peripherals such as one SMBus, one I2C, one UART, one GSPI and an optional DDI.


3.5”- SBC-EKL block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The dual DP ports can support a maximum resolution of 4096×2160 @60Hz while the LVDS has a lower resolution of 1920×1200 @60Hz to achieve triple display.


3.5”- SBC-EKL top (left) and rear (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For connectivity, the 3.5”- SBC-EKL features two 2.5GbE LAN ports with TSN (Time Sensitive Networking) and TPM 2.0 to meet requirements found in IoT applications, industrial automation, healthcare, etc. 


3.5”- SBC-EKL side view (left) and back (right) 
(click image to enlarge)

There are several I/O peripherals on this board including two USB 3.2, six USB USB 2.0 (both located on the rear), two RS232/422/485, eight DIOs, two CAN bus, one GP-SPI and one I2C via header. For additional details refer to the spec list and the block diagram.


3.5″ Extended I/O Board
(click image to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, the 3.5”- SBC-EKL supports Windows 10, Linux and it has an operating temperature ranging from 0C to 60°C for the standard version. 

Specifications listed for the SBC-EKL Single Board Computer include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4 3200 SO-DIMM (up to 32 GB)
  • Display/Graphics:
    • 2x DP (up to 4096×2160 @60 Hz)
    • 1x LVDS 24-bit, 2-channels (1920×1200 @60Hz)
    • Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen Intel® Processors
  • Audio:
    • TSI 92HD73C 24-bit Codec
    • 1x Speaker-out (Stereo, 3W)
    • 1x Line-in, 1x Line-out
    • 1x Mic-in
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 GbE LAN RJ45
  • Expansion:
    • 1x SATA 3.0
    • 1x M.2 Key B, 1x M.2 Key M, 1x M.2 Key E for SSD, WLAN & WWAN
    • 1x B2B connector for 2x PCIe x2, SMBus, I2C, UART, GSPI and optional DDI
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A)
    • 6x USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
    • 2x CAN bus
    • 8x DIO
    • 1x GP-SPI
    • 1x I2C
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (Infineon SLB 9670)
    • Watchdog Timer
    • SoC integrated RTC
  • BIOS:
    • AMI uEFI BIOS w/ 256 Mb SPI Flash
  • OS Support:
    • Win 10
    • Linux
  • Power:
    • 12V DC 
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0C to 60°C (standard)
    • -40C to 85°C (extreme)
  • Dimensions:
    • 146 x 105mm

 Further information

Kontron hasn’t launched this board yet, but this post will be updated when they make when they enter the market. The expansion board is called 3.5″-eIO-GPA-0/1 and it can be found on the same product page as the 3.5”- SBC-EKL under the “accessories” tab. For more info refer to the 3.5″ SBC-EKL product page

 

