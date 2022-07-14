Kontron 3.5” SBC powered by Intel Atom X6000E Series

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last month, Kontron unveiled their 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by a variety of Intel processors. The 3.5”- SBC-EKL can accommodate processors from the Atom X6000E series, the Celeron J6000/N6000 series and the Pentium J6000/N6000 series.



The 3.5”- SBC-EKL is capable of supporting the following Intel processors:

Intel Atom (x6211E) – Dual Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.3/3.0 GHz, 6W TDP

Intel Atom (x6212RE) – Dual Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.2 GHz, 6W TDP

Intel Atom (x6425RE) – Quad Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.9 GHz, 12W TDP

Intel Atom (x6427FE) – Quad Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.9 GHz, 12W TDP

Intel Celeron (J6413) – Quad Core, 1.5M Cache, 1.8/3.0 GHz, 10W TDP

The memory system can handle up to 32GB DDR4 3200 via SO-DIMM sockets and for storage there are one SATA 3.0, one M.2 Key, one Key E, and one Key M. Moreover, there is support for a B2B connector for two PCIe x2 and other peripherals such as one SMBus, one I2C, one UART, one GSPI and an optional DDI.