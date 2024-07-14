All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Khadas Officially Launches Mind Graphics eGPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Jul 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 86 views

Khadas has launched the Mind Graphics eGPU, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This expansion of the Mind hardware family boosts performance for creative design, video rendering, gaming, and more.

The Mind Graphics eGPU features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, which is equipped with DLSS 3 technology for smoother frame rates and AV1 encoding for superior video compression.

Khadas Graphics eGPU Front & Back Views
(click images to enlarge)

The module is engineered to integrate seamlessly with the previously introduced Khadas Mind and other Thunderbolt-capable devices, supporting data transfers at speeds up to 128 GT/s through the Mind Link interface.

It functions as a versatile hub with multiple connectivity options, supporting up to four screens simultaneously. Connections include Thunderbolt 4/3 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen2, HDMI 2.1a, and DisplayPort 1.4a, all capable of delivering up to 8K resolution.

Khadas Graphics eGPU Side Views
(click images to enlarge)

The integrated features such as a microphone array, dual-driver speaker system, and 85W PD fast charging streamline setup by combining GPU performance and device charging into a single solution.

In their product announcement, Khadas highlights that the Mind Graphics eGPU Module features a 2.5L chassis made from Al-Si-Cu die-cast aluminum alloy, ensuring both durability and a premium appearance.

Khadas Graphics eGPU
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Mind Graphics include:

  • GPU:
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti 8GB GDDR6 (Desktop)
  • Display:
    • 2× HDMI 2.1a (supports 4K/240Hz or 8K/60Hz)
    • 1× DisplayPort 1.4a (supports 4K/240Hz or 8K/60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • 1× Headphone jack 3.5mm w/ Mic supported
    • Built-in dual speaker system
    • 1× Far-field Microphone array
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.5GbE LAN port
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port (w/ Thunderbolt 4/3 support)
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (up to 10Gbps)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Mind Link
    • 1x SD Card 4.0 (up to 200MB/s)
    • 1x Fingerprint scanner
  • Power:
    • 300W input
    • 160W output
  • Mechanical
    • CNC unibody aluminum enclosure

Further information

The Mind Graphics eGPU Module is available for $999.00 and can be purchased from the Khadas online shop, with availability on Amazon starting August 1. Each package includes the eGPU, an AC power cable, a user manual, and a warranty card for immediate setup and use.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

