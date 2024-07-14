Khadas Officially Launches Mind Graphics eGPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Khadas has launched the Mind Graphics eGPU, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This expansion of the Mind hardware family boosts performance for creative design, video rendering, gaming, and more.

The Mind Graphics eGPU features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, which is equipped with DLSS 3 technology for smoother frame rates and AV1 encoding for superior video compression.