Khadas Introduces a New Modular Workstation with GeForce RTX 4060Ti Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, Khadas has introduced three new products: the Khadas Mind, Mind Dock, and Mind Graphics. The Khadas Mind is equipped with i7/i5 Intel Core processors, while the Mind Graphics features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti GPU. With up to 8x high-speed I/O ports and support for 4K@60Hz displays, the Khadas Mind offers enhanced connectivity and display capabilities.

The Khadas Mind comes in a compact form-factor and is available in two configurations: Standard (i5 Intel Core) and Premium (i7 Intel Core).

i7-1360P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.70 – 5.00GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units

i5-1340P — 12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 – 4.60GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45GHz), 96 Execution Units

The primary distinctions between these two variants appear to be in memory capacity, with the Premium model supporting up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory, whereas the Standard variant accommodates 16GB LPDDR5 memory.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Both variants offer support for up to four 4K displays at 60Hz resolution. Furthermore, they include dual M.2 slots for SSD storage, as depicted below.