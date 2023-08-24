All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Khadas Introduces a New Modular Workstation with GeForce RTX 4060Ti Support

Aug 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 189 views

Today, Khadas has introduced three new products: the Khadas Mind, Mind Dock, and Mind Graphics. The Khadas Mind is equipped with i7/i5 Intel Core processors, while the Mind Graphics features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti GPU. With up to 8x high-speed I/O ports and support for 4K@60Hz displays, the Khadas Mind offers enhanced connectivity and display capabilities.

The Khadas Mind comes in a compact form-factor and is available in two configurations: Standard (i5 Intel Core) and Premium (i7 Intel Core).

  • i7-1360P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.70 – 5.00GHz, 18MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.50GHz), 96 Execution Units
  • i5-1340P12C/16T (4P+8E), 3.40 – 4.60GHz, 12MB Smart Cache (28-64W TDP); Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45GHz), 96 Execution Units

The primary distinctions between these two variants appear to be in memory capacity, with the Premium model supporting up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory, whereas the Standard variant accommodates 16GB LPDDR5 memory.

Both variants offer support for up to four 4K displays at 60Hz resolution. Furthermore, they include dual M.2 slots for SSD storage, as depicted below.

   
Khadas Mind peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The Khadas Mind can seamlessly interface with either the Mind Dock or the Mind Graphics, showcasing its versatile capabilities. The Khadas Dock boasts a compact form factor while offering an array of diverse I/O ports. These encompass a 2.5GbE LAN port, support for up to four simultaneous displays at 4K@60Hz resolution, a high-speed SD card reader, and multiple USB ports.

      
Khadas Dock peripherals (left) and Mind Link (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For audio, the Khadas Mind includes dual built-in mid-bass speakers, coupled with two tweeter speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack with microphone support, and a dedicated volume knob.

In contrast, the Mind Graphics variant exclusively features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti 8GB GDDR6 GPU. Additionally, the Mind Graphics is equipped with a 2.5GbE LAN port, six USB-A 3.2 ports, integrated speakers, a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, and a fingerprint scanner.

          
Khadas Graphics, Mind and Dock peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Khadas Mind Standard/Premium include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR5 5200Mbps (Premium) 
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR5 5200Mbps (Standard)
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0 output
    • 2x DisplayPort (over USB Type-C)
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD x1
    • 1x M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 2230 SSD x1
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.5GbE LAN port
    • Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 4.0 Type-C ports
    • 3x USB 3.0 ports 
    • 1x USB 2.0 port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Mind Link
  • Power:
    • 110V – 240V
    • 65W
    • 5.55Wh battery 
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 105 x 20mm
    • 450g
    • VC Liquid cooling
    • Pure copper cooling fins
    • Magnetic levitation cooling fan

Specifications listed for the Mind Dock include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x SD card reader
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm headphone jack
    • 2x Mid-bass speakers
    • 2x Tweeters ACC speakers
    • 1x Volume control knob
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.5GbE LAN port
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port (up to 100W charging)
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (up to 5Gbps) 
    • 1x USB 2.0 port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Mind Link
  • Mechanical:
    • 188 x 126 x 21.3mm
    • 465g

Preliminary specifications listed for the Mind Graphics include:

  • GPU:
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti 8GB GDDR6 (Desktop)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1a
    • 1x DP 1.4a (up to 8K@60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • 4-pole 3.5mm headphone jack
    • 1x Full-range 5W speakers
    • 1x Volume control knob
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.5GbE LAN port
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port (w/ Thunderbolt 4/3 support)
    • 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (up to 5Gbps) 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Mind Link
    • 1x Electronic switch lock
    • 1x SD 4.0 (up to 200MB/s)
    • 1x Fingerprint scanner
  • Power:
    • 300W input
    • 160W output

In other news, Khadas has announced a price reduction for several of their previously launched products, including the Khadas Edge2 which was released last year. More details can be found in the table below.

       
Khadas products with reduced price (left) and Khadas Modular Workstation
(click images to enlarge)

Further information

The Super Early Bird All-in-one combo is available at approximately $1628.00. This package includes the Khadas Mind Premium, the Mind Dock, the Mind Graphics, and various other accessories. 

Alternatively, the Khadas Dock Combo is being offered at $929.00. This package comprises the Khadas Mind Premium, the Mind Dock, and additional accessories.

For those interested in the Khadas Mind Standard, the Super Early Bird pricing stands at around $600.00, while the Premium variant is priced at $800.00. For more detailed information, refer to the Kickstarter campaign.

