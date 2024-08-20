Kakip: An Upcoming Credit-Card Sized Single Board Computer with Renesas RZ/V2H Chip & Multi-Camera Support

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Developed in Japan, the Kakip Single Board Computer features the advanced Renesas RZ/V2H AI-MPU. Designed specifically for a diverse array of applications in robotics and artificial intelligence, this embedded platform boasts high-performing processing capabilities and comprehensive interfacing options.

Incorporating the Renesas RZ/V2H processor, the Kakip board features a multi-core setup including a Cortex-A55 Quad-core running at 1.1 GHz, a Cortex-R8 Dual-core at 800 MHz, and a Cortex-M33 at 200 MHz. This configuration enables the simultaneous execution of diverse tasks across different operating systems, facilitating complex task management and system controls, as outlined in the product brief.