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Kakip: An Upcoming Credit-Card Sized Single Board Computer with Renesas RZ/V2H Chip & Multi-Camera Support

Aug 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 422 views

 

Developed in Japan, the Kakip Single Board Computer features the advanced Renesas RZ/V2H AI-MPU. Designed specifically for a diverse array of applications in robotics and artificial intelligence, this embedded platform boasts high-performing processing capabilities and comprehensive interfacing options.

Incorporating the Renesas RZ/V2H processor, the Kakip board features a multi-core setup including a Cortex-A55 Quad-core running at 1.1 GHz, a Cortex-R8 Dual-core at 800 MHz, and a Cortex-M33 at 200 MHz. This configuration enables the simultaneous execution of diverse tasks across different operating systems, facilitating complex task management and system controls, as outlined in the product brief.

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RZ/V2H block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The board is equipped with the DRP-AI3 NPU, which delivers AI inference performance of up to 80 TOPS on an INT8 basis useful for power-sensitive AI image processing tasks. The hardware also supports acceleration for OpenCV, enhancing its capabilities for detailed image processing.

The product page indicates that the Kakip board will be available with LPDDR4 RAM in configurations of 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB, addressing the demands for both high-speed and low-power memory in processing-intensive environments. Additionally, it features a micro SD card slot that supports extra storage and provides booting functionalities for the operating system.

 
Kakip interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding connectivity, the Kakip features a 1000BASE-T PoE+ Ethernet controller for robust network connections, two USB 3.0 interfaces for high-speed external device connections, and two CAN-FD lines suitable for control systems in automotive or robotics applications.

The board supports up to four cameras through MIPI-CSI2 interfaces and includes a MIPI-DSI port for display purposes, alongside a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot to enhance its expansion capabilities.

Additionally, the board’s design includes a 40-pin GPIO header to facilitate the connection of various peripherals. Unlike many SBCs that typically use a common USB port for power, this board features both a barrel jack with a 12V/2.4A power input and a USB Type-C port alongside it. The manufacturer ensures the Single Board Computer operates on Yocto Linux, providing a flexible and developer-friendly environment suitable for a wide range of applications.

 
Kakip GMSL-2 expansion board
(click image to enlarge)

Kakip recently showcased the GMSL 2-sub board on their Twitter, which is an expansion designed to enhance their SBC by using GMSL technology.

This expansion board extends connection distances, supplies power via a single coaxial cable, and supports robust applications with up to 16 simultaneous channel connections. It’s especially suitable for high-precision automotive cameras and complex multi-camera systems.

Specifications listed for the Kakip SBC:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 1600MHz
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x MIPI-DSI 4-Lane
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI 4-Lane
  •  Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  •  Expansion:
    • PCIe x1
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
    • 2x CAN-FD
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
  • USB:
    • 2x USB Type-A
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Power:
    • 12V/2.4A (via DC jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89 x 58 x 20mm

Further information

The Kakip website indicates that development is progressing with an anticipated sales launch by the end of April 2024. Although the board has not been officially released yet, the company’s recent Twitter posts have displayed various boards that appear ready for shipping. Additionally, they have demonstrated a few practical applications of the SBC in action.

 

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