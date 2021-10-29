Jetson Xavier NX mini-PC sells for $799

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Seeed’s $799 “Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit” combines Leetop’s A206 carrier board with a Xavier NX, a case, and a fan. Features include a 512GB SSD, WiFi/BT, GbE, HDMI, DP, and 4x USB.



Seeed has launched a mini-PC for edge AI applications based on Leetop’s A206 Jetson carrier board equipped with a Jetson Xavier NX module. The Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit sells for $799, complete with a Re_computer case, heatsink, and fan.







Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit

We briefly covered the A206 carrier in September as part of a deeper dive into two newer Jetson carrier boards from Leetop: the A203 and higher end A205, which is equipped with 5x SATA interfaces. This week, Seeed also announced a new A203 V2 update that adds some additional I/O pins and a USB 3.0, 20-pin ZIF connector for the same $179 price. (For more on these and other Leetop products, see our earlier A205/A203 report.)

The features and layout of the A206 carrier are almost the same as Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit. The A206 adds a CAN header and RTC and supports the Jetson Nano in addition to the NX.

The $199 A206 price is without a Xavier NX, which sells for $499 at Seeed with the 8GB RAM, 16GB eMMC version used on the A206. Nvidia’s $399 price includes a non-standard, non-eMMC version of the Xavier NX. Even given the offset for 116GB eMMC, the official kit appears to be much cheaper than the $698 cost of the A206 with NX.

Last month, we noted that the A206 has the advantage of still being in stock, but like the official kit, it is now listed as out of stock, due in part, perhaps, because Seeed has reserved all the stock for the Jetson SUB. Leetop has a product page for its A206 bundled with an official Nvidia fan, but not a case, under the name A206WEB kit—SUB KIT.

The Jetson Xavier NX has 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores, as well as a 384-core Volta GPU and 48 Tensor cores for up to 21 TOPS AI processing. The module also offers 8GB LPDDR4x and 8-32GB eMMC 5.1. Seeed has preloaded Nvidia’s Ubuntu powered Jetpack SDK for tapping the AI capabilities of the Xavier NX.







Leetop A206 carrier board detail views

The 130 x 120 x 50mm Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit ships with the 16GB eMMC version of the Xavier NX. A 512GB SSD is delivered via an M.2 M-key slot and a WiFi/BT module is loaded onto the M.2 E-key slot.

The Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit is equipped with GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen1, micro-USB, HDMI, and DP ports. The HDMI and DP ports are listed as multi-mode ports, each of which supports DP 1.4, eDP 1.4, or HDMI 2.0.

Although Seeed does not list full specs for the Jetson SUB, but only for the Xavier NX, the A206 specs also list dual MIPI-CSI camera interfaces, a CANBus header, and 40-pin GPIO. The A206 provides an RTC with coincell socket, a 15V/3A DC input, and a -25 to 80° operating range.







Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit (left) and internal detail view of Re_computer case showing SBC mounting options

The fan is most likely Seeed’s newly launched, $19.90 Aluminum Heatsink for the Xavier NX, which appeared in Seeed’s new products newsletter this week along with the Jetson SUB and the A203 V2. Seeed says the heatsink supplies a “bigger fan,” presumably compared to the heatsink/fan combo that ships with Nvidia’s official NX kit.

The Re_computer case is the same optional case available for Seeed’s Gemini Lake based Odyssey – X86J41058x SBC. The case has an aluminum base and an acrylic top. It offers flexible mounting options for different boards including the Odyssey – X86, BeagleBone, and Raspberry Pi (see detail view above).



Further information

The Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit is available for $799, with shipments beginning Nov. 5. More information may be found on Seeed’s Jetson SUB and A206 product/shopping pages, as well as Leetop’s A206WEB kit—SUB KIT product page.

