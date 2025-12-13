Jetson Thor industrial PC pairs 25GbE networking with optional GMSL2 camera support

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FORECR has introduced the DSBOX-THRMAX, an industrial box PC based on NVIDIA’s Jetson Thor (T5000) module, targeting robotics, autonomous machines, and edge deployments that require high compute density, real-time processing, and multi-sensor support.

The platform is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module, which is specified to deliver up to 2070 TFLOPS of AI performance using FP4 sparse precision. The module integrates 128GB of 256-bit LPDDR5X memory with a quoted bandwidth of 273GB/s, enabling support for large models, multi-camera pipelines, and sensor fusion workloads.

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Storage expansion is provided through an M.2 Key-M 2280 slot operating over PCIe Gen5 x4, along with a secondary M.2 Key-M 2242 slot using PCIe Gen5 x2.



DSBOX-THRMAX Block Diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Networking and I/O are configured for high-bandwidth and sensor-heavy applications. Ethernet connectivity includes a standard Gigabit Ethernet port and a QSFP28 interface supporting 4 × 25GbE. Display outputs consist of two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4a interface.

Additional interfaces include USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one of which supports DisplayPort, serial connections via RS-232/422/485, a CAN bus, and isolated digital I/O with two inputs and three outputs. For vision-centric systems, the platform offers an optional configuration supporting up to eight GMSL2 camera connections.

(click image to enlarge)

Software support is provided through Ubuntu Linux 24.04 and NVIDIA JetPack 7.0, enabling access to NVIDIA’s CUDA, AI, and accelerated computing toolchains. The system also integrates onboard components such as an IMU, temperature sensor, EEPROM, and a coin-cell holder for the real-time clock.

The DSBOX-THRMAX is housed in a rugged enclosure measuring 225 × 135 × 83mm. It is designed for industrial operation, with a specified ambient temperature range of −25°C to +55°C and integrated thermal monitoring for system protection.

Specifications listed for the FORECR DSBOX-THRMAX include:

Memory / Storage:

128 GB 256-bit LPDDR5X memory 273 GB/s memory bandwidth 1× M.2 Key-M 2280 slot (PCIe Gen5 x4) 1× M.2 Key-M 2242 slot (PCIe Gen5 x2)

Display: 2× HDMI 2.1 1× DisplayPort 1.4a Display output over USB-C w/ DisplayPort support

Connectivity:

1× Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45) 1× QSFP28 interface (4× 25GbE)

Camera:

up to 8× GMSL2 camera connections (optional)

Security:

EEPROM for system configuration and identification

I/O Interfaces:

RS-232/422/485 serial interface CAN bus 2× digital input (12–24V compatible) 3× digital output (12–24V compatible)

USB: 1× USB 3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort support 1× USB 3.2 Type-C (recovery) 1× Debug USB-C

Power:

18–32 VDC input

Mechanical:

225 × 135 × 83 mm Industrial enclosure

Operating Temperature:

−25°C to +55°C



Further Information

Estonia-based FORECR indicates that availability began in September, with pricing for the DSBOX-THRMAX starting at €6,085 for a base configuration that includes the NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module and a 256GB industrial SSD.

Higher storage capacities increase the price incrementally, reaching approximately €6,850 with a 2TB SSD, while configurations that add Wi-Fi/Bluetooth or 4G/5G connectivity are listed in the €7,000 to €7,400 range, depending on the selected wireless option.