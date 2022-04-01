Jetson powered edge AI system has eight PoE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s “Boxer-8254AI” edge AI system combines a Jetson Xavier NX with 8x GbE with PoE/PSE, 2x GbE, 4x USB, HDMI 2.0, CAN, COM, DIO, SATA, mini-PCIe, and M.2 E-key.



Aaeon has revealed one of its fanless Boxer computers powered by a Jetson Xavier NX module and featuring 8x Power-over-Ethernet GbE ports for powering cameras and other devices plus 2x standard GbE ports. The 210 x 164.2 x 75mm Boxer-8254AI is larger than most Boxer systems, such as the Xavier NX powered Boxer-8253AI, which has 2x PoE and one standard GbE port, and the earlier Boxer-8251AI, which has a single GbE port.







Boxer-8254AI

(click images to enlarge)







Boxer-8254AI detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The Boxer-8254AI is equipped with a hexa-core Xavier NX with 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC running the usual Ubuntu stack with Nvidia JetPack 4.5 (and above) SDK for AI development. The system adds a microSD slot and a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and mSATA is available on the full-size mini-PCIe slot along with PCIe and USB. There is also a SIM card socket, 4x SMA antenna mounts, and an M.2 E-key slot for WiFi/BT.The 8x 802.11af-compliant PoE PSE (power sourcing equipment) ports support a combined 120W of output. Other ports include 2x GbE, USB 3.2 Gen2, 3x USB 2.0, a micro-USB port for OS flashing, and HDMI 2.0.

There are DB9 ports for RS-232/485 with COM switch, CANbus 2.0A, and 6-channel DIO. Additional headers are provided for RS232 and USB 2.0.

The Boxer-8254AI is powered via a 24V terminal block with optional adapter and offers a power switch LED plus and recovery and reset buttons. The wall-mountable, 2.5 kg system has a -15 to 60°C operating range with 0.5 m/s air flow, per IEC60068-2, plus 3.5 Grms vibration and 50G peak shock resistance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” Boxer-8254AI. More information may be found on Aaeon’s product page.

