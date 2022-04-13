iWave Systems unveils AEC-grade Solderable System on Module for automotive applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Early this month, iWave Systems released a Solderable-System on Module targeted towards Automotive and Industrial IoT applications. iWave’s newest SOM is called the iW-RainboW-G46M-i.MX 8XLite LGA which is AEC compliant and it equips the NXP i.MX 8XLite as its processor.



The i.MX 8XLite LGA SOM comes in a tiny form factor (30mm x 30mm) that follows the OSM 1.0 Standard (Open-Standard-Module). In other words, instead of relying on on board to board connectors, the System on Module can be soldered to the carrier board as a solder-on module land grid array(LGA) package.

i.MX 8XLite OSM – SE LGA Module Front and Back

(click images to enlarge)

According to iWave, the main advantages of its OSM design are its vibration tolerance, its large pin-area ratio available (~332 contacts) and its compact form.

iWave Systems ensure they can deliver top performance and robust security required for the automotive quality standards by implementing the i.MX 8XLite processor as part of their SOM design. The i.MX 8XLite is the first processor that includes an internal V2X accelerator optimized for NXP’s security services such as High-Security Module (HSM) and Secure Hardware Extension(SHE). Additionally, the i.MX 8XLite is capable of executing sophisticated cryptographic data that meets U.S security standards (FIPS 140.3).





Other i.MX 8XLite based SOMs i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module (left) and i.MX 8M Plus SMARC SOM (right)

(click images to enlarge)

On the software and development side, iWave Systems offers the necessary drivers and ready-to-use BSPs to support popular operating systems such as Ubuntu, Android and other Linux-based operating systems.

Specifications of the i.MX 8XLite OSM SE LGA Module (iW-Rainbow-G46M) include:

Processor i.MX 8XLite Solo: 1 x Cortex-A35(up to 1.2GHz), 1 x Cortex-MF4 i.MX 8XLite Dual: 2 x Cortex-A35(up to 1.2GHz), 1 x Cortex-MF4

Memory/storage: 2GB LPDDR4 Memory (expandable) 8GB eMMC Flash (Expandable)

Networking 1x RGMII

Media I/O: 1x 18-bit RGB 1x I2S

Other I/O: 1x PCIe 2x CAN Ports 15x GPIOs 3x UART (1 is optional) 1x USB 2.0 OTG 1x USB 2.0 HOST 1x SPI 2x I2C

Expansion: 15x GPIOs

Debug: 1x JTAG

OS Support: Linux 5.4.7 (or higher) Android 11 (or higher)

Power – 5V/2.5A through OSM BGA

Operating temperature — 40°C to +105°C, AEC Grade

Dimensions – 30mm x 30mm

Further information

Besides the i.MX 8XLite OSM SE LGA Module, iWave also listed other soldered System on Modules based on the i.MX 8XLite. Refer to the i.MX 8M Plus Pico ITX SBC, the i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module and the i.MX 8M Plus SMARC SOM.