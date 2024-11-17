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iSG Display Max Gateway for Smart Home Automation with Matter and Zigbee

Nov 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 307 views

AmeriDroid recently featured the iSG Display Max Gateway, a flexible platform designed to streamline smart home management and automation. With its 10-inch display and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy, the gateway integrates multiple protocols to offer flexibility for diverse smart home setups.

The device is powered by an eight-core processor, although specific details about the model are not mentioned on the product page. It includes 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with additional capacity available via a MicroSD card.

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LinknLink iSG Display Max features
(click image to enlarge)

The device features a 10-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 and a built-in brightness sensor. Connectivity options include USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, along with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, Matter, and Zigbee.

Z-Wave functionality requires an additional USB stick, while IR and RF support are available through the optional eHUB accessory. The device can also accommodate a USB Ethernet adapter.

LinknLink iSG Display Max connectivity
(click image to enlarge)

The gateway supports iSG Lite software, which allows Android tablets to function as additional control interfaces for multi-room setups. Integration with Alexa, Google Home, and the HomeKit Bridge enables interaction with existing smart home ecosystems.

Further information

The iSG Display Max Gateway is available for preorder on AmeriDroid for $199.95 or through the LinknLink website for $219.00.

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