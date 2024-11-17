iSG Display Max Gateway for Smart Home Automation with Matter and Zigbee

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AmeriDroid recently featured the iSG Display Max Gateway, a flexible platform designed to streamline smart home management and automation. With its 10-inch display and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy, the gateway integrates multiple protocols to offer flexibility for diverse smart home setups.

The device is powered by an eight-core processor, although specific details about the model are not mentioned on the product page. It includes 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with additional capacity available via a MicroSD card.