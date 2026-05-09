IOT-GATE-RPI5 is a Fanless Raspberry Pi CM5 Gateway with RS485 and CAN-FD

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CompuLab has unveiled the IOT-GATE-RPI5, an industrial IoT edge gateway built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The system pairs the BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 processor with industrial interfaces, optional cellular connectivity, and support for wide operating temperatures.

The gateway is based on the Broadcom BCM2712 processor with four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz, paired with the VideoCore VII GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2. Configurations range from 2GB to 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, alongside 16GB to 64GB of onboard eMMC storage.

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Optional expansion options include a 256GB NVMe module for additional storage and a Hailo-8L M.2 accelerator module for edge inference workloads.



CM5 bottom view

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Connectivity options include dual Ethernet interfaces consisting of one Gigabit Ethernet port and one 100Mbps Ethernet port, optional worldwide LTE Cat-4 connectivity through a Telit LE910 modem, and optional 802.11ac WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. A Nordic nRF52840 module can also be integrated to provide Bluetooth mesh, Thread, and Zigbee support.

Industrial interfaces include two isolated RS485 half-duplex ports and CAN-FD exposed through terminal block connectors. The platform also provides four isolated 24V-compliant digital inputs and outputs compatible with EN 61131-2.



CM5 top view

(click image to enlarge)

Additional I/O includes one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, dual DVI-D display outputs supporting up to 4Kp60, a UART-to-USB debug console, RTC backup battery support, and TPM 2.0 security based on the Infineon SLB9673.

The enclosure measures 105 × 80 × 30 mm and uses a fanless aluminum housing designed for continuous 24/7 operation. Depending on the selected configuration, the system supports operating temperatures ranging from 0°C to 60°C for commercial variants or -40°C to 80°C for industrial versions, alongside DIN-rail and wall mounting support.

(click image to enlarge)

Software support includes Raspberry Pi OS and Yocto BSP compatibility, along with support for Docker, Microsoft Azure IoT, Node-RED, Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, MQTT, Orchestra OS, and BalenaOS.

At the time of writing, the documentation pages on the company Wiki do not appear to be available yet.

Specifications listed for the IOT-GATE-RPI5 include:

Processor: Broadcom BCM2712 Quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 at 2.4 GHz

GPU: Broadcom VideoCore VII OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

AI Accelerator: Optional Hailo-8L M.2 module

Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR4

Storage: 16 GB to 64 GB onboard eMMC Optional 256 GB NVMe module

Cellular: Optional 4G/LTE Cat-4 modem based on Telit LE910 Worldwide LTE and UMTS/HSPA support SIM card socket

Networking: 1× Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 1× 100 Mbps Ethernet RJ45 Optional 802.11ac WiFi Bluetooth 5.0 BLE Optional Bluetooth mesh, Thread, & Zigbee via Nordic nRF52840

GNSS: Optional GPS support through Telit LE910 module

Industrial I/O: 2× isolated RS485 half-duplex ports CAN-FD support 4× isolated digital inputs/outputs 24V compliant with EN 61131-2

Display: 2× DVI-D outputs Up to 4Kp60 resolution

USB: 1× USB 3.0 Type-A 1× USB 2.0 Type-A

Debug: UART-to-USB serial console via micro-USB Micro-USB programming port

Other Features: RTC w/ onboard coin-cell battery Hardware watchdog TPM 2.0 security using Infineon SLB9673 Programmable dual-color LED Power LED PoE powered device support

Power: 12V to 24V DC input Reverse voltage protection Typical power consumption between 3W and 9W

Mechanical: 105 × 80 × 30 mm 550g Aluminum enclosure Passive fanless cooling

Certifications: FCC, CE RED EN 55032/5, EN 61000-6-2, EN 61000-6-3 EN/UL/IEC 62368-1



Further Information

CompuLab also lists optional accessories including cellular antennas, antenna extension kits, and a 12V DC power supply with interchangeable regional AC adapters.

Additional details are available on the CompuLab IOT-GATE-RPI5 product page.