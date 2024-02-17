All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
IOL HAT: Enhancing Smart Sensor Integration for Raspberry Pi and Industrial Applications.

Feb 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 18 views

Pinetek Networks is set to launch the IOL HAT on Crowdsupply soon, a versatile solution designed for integrating industrial sensors into single-board computer-based projects, such as the Raspberry Pi. This device facilitates data exchange with smart SDCI sensors and actuators, adhering to the IEC 61131-9 standards, commonly referred to as IO-Link.

There will be two versions of the IOL HAT available. One is designed for Raspberry Pi models 3B, 4B, and 5, connecting through a 40-pin header. The other version is suitable for any SBC, connecting through a 2.54 mm pin header.

Each IOL HAT is equipped with two SDCI interfaces through generic 3.5 mm plug-in connectors, providing a physical interface for smart devices. Users can stack up to two IOL HATs on a single Raspberry Pi. This setup allows for the operation of up to four SDCI devices on one board, significantly expanding its functionality.

IOL HAT variants
(click image to enlarge)

The IOL HAT’s Master Application will be available as a binary for Raspberry Pi, integrated through a TCP socket, ensuring compatibility with various programming languages. It will also include a TCP Socket API with a binary protocol for functions such as port power control, data exchange, and LED control. 

Additionally, the project is open-source, with binaries, source code, and schematics accessible on GitHub.

IOL HAT communication layer
(click images to enlarge)

The company highlights that this HAT is compatible with the Smart Device Communication Interface (SDCI) standard, supporting over 20,000 different devices, primarily sensors. This allows for reliable data transfer in harsh environments and with cable lengths up to 20 meters.
The IOL HAT measures 65.5 × 66 mm, with a height of 18 mm with stack-through, and operates in a temperature range of -25 °C to 60 °C. It requires a 24V DC power supply and has two SDCI-Ports with Class A (max. 500mA per port) compatibility.

IOL HAT board overview
(click image to enlarge)

Preliminary specifications listed for the IOL HAT:

  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Analog Devices MAX14819ATM+ IO-Link Master Transceiver
    • 40x pin header:
      • 1x SPI (MISO, MOSI, CLK)
      • Port 1/2: SPI_CE0, GPIO24 (interrupt)
      • Port 3/4: SPI_CE1, GPIO25 (interrupt)
      • 3.3 V, GND
    • SDCI Port 1+2 or Port 3+4:
      • 3.5 mm plug-in connector
      • L+, DI, GND, CQ
      • 1x bi-color LED per port
      • Speeds COM1, COM2, COM3 (Auto-Detect)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25 °- 60 °C
  • Power:
    • 24V DC for SDCI devices
    • 3.3V DC from Raspberry Pi < 50mA
  • Mechanical:
    • 65.5 × 66 mm

Further information

Pinetek Networks has not yet revealed the pricing for their product, but they plan to initiate a CrowdSupply campaign soon.  For more details refer to Pinetek Networks website.

