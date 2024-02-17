IOL HAT: Enhancing Smart Sensor Integration for Raspberry Pi and Industrial Applications.

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pinetek Networks is set to launch the IOL HAT on Crowdsupply soon, a versatile solution designed for integrating industrial sensors into single-board computer-based projects, such as the Raspberry Pi. This device facilitates data exchange with smart SDCI sensors and actuators, adhering to the IEC 61131-9 standards, commonly referred to as IO-Link.

There will be two versions of the IOL HAT available. One is designed for Raspberry Pi models 3B, 4B, and 5, connecting through a 40-pin header. The other version is suitable for any SBC, connecting through a 2.54 mm pin header.

Each IOL HAT is equipped with two SDCI interfaces through generic 3.5 mm plug-in connectors, providing a physical interface for smart devices. Users can stack up to two IOL HATs on a single Raspberry Pi. This setup allows for the operation of up to four SDCI devices on one board, significantly expanding its functionality.