IOL HAT: Enhancing Smart Sensor Integration for Raspberry Pi and Industrial Applications.
There will be two versions of the IOL HAT available. One is designed for Raspberry Pi models 3B, 4B, and 5, connecting through a 40-pin header. The other version is suitable for any SBC, connecting through a 2.54 mm pin header.
Each IOL HAT is equipped with two SDCI interfaces through generic 3.5 mm plug-in connectors, providing a physical interface for smart devices. Users can stack up to two IOL HATs on a single Raspberry Pi. This setup allows for the operation of up to four SDCI devices on one board, significantly expanding its functionality.
