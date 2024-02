Introducing Bravo Canyon: Simply NUC’s Rugged and Versatile Intel-Based NUC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Simply NUC, Inc announced yesterday the launch of the Bravo Canyon (ASUS NUC 13 Rugged) – a robust addition to their Intel-based Rugged NUC lineup. Engineered for demanding environments, Bravo Canyon is designed for embedded computing, offering a blend of ruggedness and versatility.

According to the product announcement this rugged PC can be ordered with any of the following three Alder Lake-N Intel processors.