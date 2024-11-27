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Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4

Nov 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 319 views

The Axzez Interceptor v2.0 is a versatile carrier board for the Raspberry Pi and Banana Pi Compute Module 4, designed for applications such as NAS, NVR, IoT, and managed switches. It offers advanced capabilities and supports operating systems like Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and OpenWrt.

This carrier board is equipped with a JMB585 PCIe to SATA controller, allowing connectivity for up to five HDDs or SSDs, complete with sleep and standby functionality. It also supports software RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10, providing robust data storage options. For networking needs, the board includes four gigabit Ethernet ports powered by an RTL8367 switch, ensuring high-speed connectivity for demanding applications.

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Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0
(click image to enlarge)

Additional features include four USB 2.0 ports, two USB-B connectors, and two additional USB connections available via a 9-pin header. The board also includes an RS-485 port and a highly accurate RV3028 real-time clock with battery backup, ensuring precise timekeeping during power loss. For video output, it supports two full-size HDMI 2.0 connectors, capable of delivering 4Kp60 resolution.

 
Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 side view
(click image to enlarge)

The Interceptor v2.0 is powered through a standard 24-pin ATX power supply and provides four 3-pin fan connectors for cooling solutions. It also includes an 8-pin header for system power LED, power button, and UART serial connections. For expanded functionality, two FFC connectors support the addition of up to two Interceptor PoE boards, allowing for a total of 16 PoE+ ports.

Key updates in this version include enhanced voltage regulation, which boosts power efficiency while minimizing heat generation, improving performance, and extending durability. The addition of a micro SD card slot provides greater flexibility for booting options, particularly benefiting Lite boards without eMMC. New power LEDs offer clear status indicators for ATX power, CM4 voltage output, and activity.

 
Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Ethernet, HDMI + USB ports
(click image to enlarge)

Axzez provides a range of software solutions for this board, including Debian 12 “Bookworm,” with ZFS support and setup images. OMV and OpenWrt images are also available, simplifying installation and reducing setup time. The installer image removes the need for manual driver installation or configuration.

The Interceptor v2.0 meets NDAA compliance, ensuring adherence to Section 889 of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2019.

Further information

The Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 is currently available for $89.00 on the Axzez website.

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One response to “Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4”

  1. inviridi says:
    Dec. 13, 2024 at 9:16 pm

    Interesting product! I wished they mentioned the dimensions somewhere on their page. Or did I just overlook them?

    Reply

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