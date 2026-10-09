Intel Twin Lake-Based Helix 320 Industrial Gateway with Quad 2.5GbE

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OnLogic’s newest industrial edge gateway, the Helix 320, features a fanless design powered by Intel N-Series Twin Lake processors. The compact system includes four 2.5GbE ports, two configurable serial ports, M.2 expansion, and support for up to three displays.

OnLogic offers the Helix 320 with two Intel N-Series “Twin Lake” processors:

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N250 – 4-core/4-thread architecture, up to 3.8GHz, 6MB cache, 6W base power, Intel Graphics, and 8GB LPDDR5-4800 memory.

– 4-core/4-thread architecture, up to 3.8GHz, 6MB cache, 6W base power, Intel Graphics, and 8GB LPDDR5-4800 memory. N355 – 8-core/8-thread architecture, up to 3.9GHz, 6MB cache, 15W base power, Intel Graphics, and 16GB LPDDR5-4800 memory.

Both processors use Intel’s Gracemont efficiency cores and feature integrated graphics. The LPDDR5 memory is soldered onboard, with capacity determined by the selected processor configuration.



Helix 320 block diagram

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The system includes four 2.5GbE Ethernet ports for industrial networking and edge gateway applications. Additional connectivity consists of two serial ports supporting RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485, accessible through a shared 14-pin terminal block. Serial communication modes can be configured through the system BIOS.



Helix 320 internal view

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The front panel provides four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two DisplayPort outputs, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Both USB-C ports support DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode and supply up to 5V/3A, while the system supports up to three simultaneous displays.



Helix 320 rear and front view

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For internal expansion, the HX320 provides an M.2 2280 M-Key slot supporting PCIe Gen 3 x1 and SATA III storage, along with an M.2 B-Key slot supporting cellular modules or additional storage devices. The B-Key interface supports PCIe Gen 3 x1, SATA III, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and USB 2.0.

A separate M.2 2230 E-Key slot supports wireless networking modules, including Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 options. Cellular connectivity is available through optional 4G LTE or 5G modules, with a side-accessible SIM card compartment and four antenna mounting locations on the enclosure.



Helix 320 left and right view

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Other hardware features include an onboard TPM 2.0 security device, Secure Boot support, a watchdog timer, and Wake-on-LAN functionality. OnLogic also documents an optional out-of-band management controller with a dedicated 1GbE interface, expected to become available in Q1 2027.



OnLogic Helix 320

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Operating system support includes Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop and Server, Windows 11 Pro, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024. The company specifies a five-year expected product lifecycle, with additional technical documentation and configuration instructions available through its support portal.

Specifications listed for the OnLogic Helix 320 include:

Memory: 8GB/16GB LPDDR5-4800

Storage: M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 3 x1, SATA III) 128GB to 2TB SSD options

Expansion: 1x M.2 B-Key (PCIe Gen 3 x1, SATA, USB) 1x M.2 2230 E-Key (PCIe Gen 3 x1, USB 2.0) Optional 4G/5G, Wi-Fi 6/7, SIM slot

Display: 2x DisplayPort 2x USB-C with DP 1.4 Alt Mode

Networking: 4x 2.5GbE LAN

Audio: 1x 3.5mm audio jack

I/O: 2x RS-232/422/485 (14-pin terminal block)

USB: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

Other: TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, watchdog, Wake-on-LAN

Power: 12–36V DC (3-pin terminal block)

Mechanical: 180 × 120 × 32mm ~0.86kg Fanless design DIN-rail/wall/VESA mounting

Operating temperature: 0°C to 50°C 0°C to 40°C (w/ approved AC adapter)



Further Information

The OnLogic Helix 320 is listed on the company’s online store with a starting price of $1,243, although final pricing depends on the selected processor, storage, and connectivity options.

Additional information is available on the official product announcement page and technical documentation portal.